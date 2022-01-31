ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba resigns as a councillor in CoJ
JOHANNESBURG - JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has tendered his resignation as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg.
In a statement via his political party on Monday, Mashaba said he sent a letter to Speaker Vasco da Gama on Sunday and that his resignation would be effective as of 28 February.
Mashaba said after the local government elections, which were held in November last year, he decided to oversee the first few months of his party in the council and that now was the time to step back and afford that opportunity to another party member.
Eyewitness News reported last week that he was leaving to focus on growing his organisation and the 2024 general elections.
This article first appeared on EWN : ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba resigns as a councillor in CoJ
