Today at 15:16
EWN: Zuma attempts to remove Downer from the corruption case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:20
Price of Household basket
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Patrick Kelly, Chief Director responsible for price stats, Stats SA
Today at 15:50
[FEATURE] #FixMyJoburg:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
You’re paying up to 40% more for some chocolate bar sizes
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andrew Thompson, freelance writer with Business Insider
Today at 17:10
Media houses want access to Steinhoff PWC report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dario Milo, Attorney
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Big court win for Karpowership
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Boss: Dear employees, please come back to the office
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Latest Local
Pros and cons of co-sleeping: Adult beds not good for babies - Expert Relebogile Mabotja chats to GoodNightBaby.co.za MD Jolandi Becker to reflect on the advantages of sharing the bed with babies. 31 January 2022 3:07 PM
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba resigns as a councillor in CoJ In a statement via his political party, Mashaba said he sent a letter to Speaker Vasco da Gama on Sunday and that his resignation... 31 January 2022 2:27 PM
Both parents need to think about best interest of child - Clement Manyathela A landmark ruling by the North Gauteng High Court which sentenced a mother and grandmother to 30 days imprisonment suspended on th... 31 January 2022 10:47 AM
View all Local
'It must not be free-for-all,' as interviews for Chief Justice about to start Judges Matter researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin says we no longer want an excellent judge who will deliver judgment of the highest qua... 31 January 2022 1:36 PM
Choice between survival and school: Pupils explain why they've dropout of school Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque spoke to young people who made the tough decision to leave their studies. 31 January 2022 7:44 AM
Are surging fertiliser prices exacerbating African food crisis? Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to NAMC Agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana to reflect on the increase in fertiliser prices. 30 January 2022 8:42 AM
View all Politics
South Africans are saving the tourism industry – as dollars and euros stay away The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group. 31 January 2022 12:21 PM
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing. 27 January 2022 9:12 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
View all Business
'Most adults in South Africa are either overweight or obese' CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about what number to know to keep your physical health in check. 29 January 2022 8:25 AM
I don't approach anything unless there is chance of failure - Maps Maponyane This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman says when he was young and playing football people always com... 28 January 2022 3:00 PM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Woman trying solo night out to meet new people goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 January 2022 8:26 AM
Rihanna launching new lingerie line for men has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 January 2022 8:24 AM
Patrick Shai funeral: South Africans asked to accept late actor's apology Late actor Patrick Shai’s uncle Pat Kgamedi has urged people to accept the late actor's apology. 29 January 2022 11:58 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
View all Opinion
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba resigns as a councillor in CoJ

31 January 2022 2:27 PM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Herman Mashaba
City of Johannesburg
ActionSA

In a statement via his political party, Mashaba said he sent a letter to Speaker Vasco da Gama on Sunday and that his resignation would be effective as of 28 February.

JOHANNESBURG - JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has tendered his resignation as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg.

In a statement via his political party on Monday, Mashaba said he sent a letter to Speaker Vasco da Gama on Sunday and that his resignation would be effective as of 28 February.

Mashaba said after the local government elections, which were held in November last year, he decided to oversee the first few months of his party in the council and that now was the time to step back and afford that opportunity to another party member.

Eyewitness News reported last week that he was leaving to focus on growing his organisation and the 2024 general elections.


This article first appeared on EWN : ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba resigns as a councillor in CoJ




31 January 2022 2:27 PM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Herman Mashaba
City of Johannesburg
ActionSA

More from Politics

'It must not be free-for-all,' as interviews for Chief Justice about to start

31 January 2022 1:36 PM

Judges Matter researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin says we no longer want an excellent judge who will deliver judgment of the highest quality, but we also need someone who is a good administrator.

Read More arrow_forward

Choice between survival and school: Pupils explain why they've dropout of school

31 January 2022 7:44 AM

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque spoke to young people who made the tough decision to leave their studies.

Read More arrow_forward

Are surging fertiliser prices exacerbating African food crisis?

30 January 2022 8:42 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to NAMC Agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana to reflect on the increase in fertiliser prices.

Read More arrow_forward

Bonang Mohale: Lawlessness in SA has become an epidemic

28 January 2022 7:39 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to University of the Free State chancellor who says South Africa is the most unequal society in the world.

Read More arrow_forward

CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation

27 January 2022 7:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.

Read More arrow_forward

PP receives complaint against Ramaphosa for non-action on ANC public funds abuse

27 January 2022 1:22 PM

Spokesperson Oupa Segwale says the complainant is effectively saying if that is true the President may have breached the executive ethics code and wants the Public Protector to confirm that or otherwise.

Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'

26 January 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move.

Read More arrow_forward

Case with conservationist and David Mabuza at centre of allegations continues

26 January 2022 8:42 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Conservationist Fred Daniel on the court case at the Pretoria High Court.

Read More arrow_forward

NPA is undercapacitated to deal PPE disaster - Advocate Paul Hoffman

26 January 2022 7:46 AM

Accountability Now director advocate Paul Hoffman says the South African Parliament has not been serious about anti-corruption.

Read More arrow_forward

NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health

25 January 2022 8:03 PM

CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Pros and cons of co-sleeping: Adult beds not good for babies - Expert

31 January 2022 3:07 PM

Relebogile Mabotja chats to GoodNightBaby.co.za MD Jolandi Becker to reflect on the advantages of sharing the bed with babies.

Read More arrow_forward

Both parents need to think about best interest of child - Clement Manyathela

31 January 2022 10:47 AM

A landmark ruling by the North Gauteng High Court which sentenced a mother and grandmother to 30 days imprisonment suspended on the condition that they allow a father contact with his daughter has sparked a debate.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa signs into law pieces of legislation to strengthen fight against GBV

31 January 2022 10:46 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says while this is a step in the right direction, we must prevent violence and abuse from happening in the first place.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa to receive part two of state capture report on Tuesday

31 January 2022 10:42 AM

The last part of the findings from the inquiry into allegations of abuse of power by politicians, politically connected individuals and companies will follow at the end of February.

Read More arrow_forward

WC Premier Winde confirms suspended Fritz facing sexual misconduct allegations

30 January 2022 3:17 PM

The premier said that following a consultation with the alleged victims, they'd granted him permission to divulge the type of complaints against Fritz.

Read More arrow_forward

As interest rates go up, your bond and car repayments go up - Financial planner

30 January 2022 8:07 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on the repo rate increase.

Read More arrow_forward

Parliament arson case ‘the saddest display of behaviour by the State’: Mpofu

30 January 2022 7:44 AM

The State has opposed bail in the Zandile Mafe arson case, saying the man accused of setting Parliament on fire was a threat to himself and others.

Read More arrow_forward

Zandile Mafe allegedly provided reasons for torching Parliament, court hears

29 January 2022 4:01 PM

Mafe, who is facing terrorism and arson charges, is applying for bail in the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday.

Read More arrow_forward

'Biggest takeaway from RTMC report is everyone needs driver training'

29 January 2022 12:00 PM

Motoring expert Ernest Page reflects on the study by the Road Traffic Management Corporation on 'South African Fatal Crashes in Context'.

Read More arrow_forward

Patrick Shai funeral: South Africans asked to accept late actor's apology

29 January 2022 11:58 AM

Late actor Patrick Shai’s uncle Pat Kgamedi has urged people to accept the late actor's apology.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'It must not be free-for-all,' as interviews for Chief Justice about to start

Politics

Ramaphosa signs into law pieces of legislation to strengthen fight against GBV

Local

Both parents need to think about best interest of child - Clement Manyathela

Local

EWN Highlights

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba resigns as a councillor in CoJ

31 January 2022 2:27 PM

Ramaphosa signs into law 3 anti-GBV bills, bringing more protection to victims

31 January 2022 2:14 PM

WC ANC still has unanswered questions on Fritz sexual misconduct claims

31 January 2022 1:58 PM

