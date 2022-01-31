Fourteen new products have been included in CPI basket, two gone - Stats SA





Statistics South Africa on Monday announced changes to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) weights and basket of goods and services.

According to international standards the CPI basket must be updated at least every five years to ensure that the inflation measurement reflects changes in consumers’ spending patterns.

John Perlman interviews Patrick Kelly, chief director for Price Statistics at Stats SA.

We currently have 404 products in the basket and that will go up to 415. Patrick Kelly, Chief Director for Price Statistics - Stats SA

Fourteen new products entered the CPI basket while two items will be excluded from the basket. Patrick Kelly, Chief Director for Price Statistics - Stats SA

