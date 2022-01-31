Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi

31 January 2022 8:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...)

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his "Other People's Money" feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed eminent scientist and infectious diseases expert Professor Shabir Madhi (scroll down to listen).

Image of Prof. Shabir Madhi courtesy of the University of the Witwatersrand @ wits.ac.za

Prof. Madhi is the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits).

He is also Director the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (Wits VIDA).

The name Shabir Madi has become familiar to South Africans as the vaccinologist took up a leading role in the fight against Covid-19.

The Academy of Science of South Africa (Assaf) recognised his work with the Science-for-Society Gold Medal in October 2021.

  • What is it that Prof. Madhi believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

I certainly didn't come from money and there were some important lessons to be learned about giving back... My father was a teacher and my mother was in the house... but I was fortunate in that I did get a bursary to complete my medical studies.

Prof. Shabir Madhi, Dean - Wits Faculty of Health Sciences

I need to declare upfront that I am probably a poster child for a medical practitioner who has the comfort of being able to earn a decent living, but is clueless about how to invest it.

Prof. Shabir Madhi, Dean - Wits Faculty of Health Sciences

After having done a PhD, what really motivates you to wake up each day is to explore the unknown, and to do more research. In the first years you get lost with the work, neglecting what you should probably also be focusing on, and that is your future financial wellbeing - something I haven't been too great at.

Prof. Shabir Madhi, Dean - Wits Faculty of Health Sciences

You earn a decent living but [the thing is] that you really can't focus on what to do with those funds until, sometimes, it's too late to make an informed decision.

Prof. Shabir Madhi, Dean - Wits Faculty of Health Sciences

[I absolutely fell into that trap.] It's more so for medical doctors who remain in the public sector, as well as those who end up in research. I think once you go into the private sector your mindset changes; you become more conscious of the money that's flowing in and flowing out...

Prof. Shabir Madhi, Dean - Wits Faculty of Health Sciences

I am in a different position [to classic public sector] in that my salary, until recently, was the money I used to generate through applying for grants, or doing studies which are funded by others... so I was getting no salary from the university or from government, so it puts a greater burden on you.

Prof. Shabir Madhi, Dean - Wits Faculty of Health Sciences

It's really a very competitive process... to secure these large grants, so it is a risky career pathway.

Prof. Shabir Madhi, Dean - Wits Faculty of Health Sciences

My extravagance is buying plants for the garden and perhaps spoiling myself with travel now and then, but certainly nothing on the luxury side.

Prof. Shabir Madhi, Dean - Wits Faculty of Health Sciences

Listen to the full interview with Prof. Madhi in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi




