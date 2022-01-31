Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
COSTLY: Consumers paying up to 40% more for some chocolate bar sizes Business Insider freelance writer Andrew Thompson says ingredients and the recipe play a role in how much chocolate costs. 31 January 2022 4:51 PM
Petrol price to go up by 53 cents The Department of Energy announced on Monday that diesel will increase by about 79c and 80c for the different grades. 31 January 2022 4:38 PM
Petrol price to go up by 53 cents The Department of Energy announced on Monday that diesel will increase by about 79c and 80c for the different grades. 31 January 2022 4:38 PM
View all Local
Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution. 31 January 2022 7:03 PM
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba resigns as a councillor in CoJ In a statement via his political party, Mashaba said he sent a letter to Speaker Vasco da Gama on Sunday and that his resignation... 31 January 2022 2:27 PM
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba resigns as a councillor in CoJ In a statement via his political party, Mashaba said he sent a letter to Speaker Vasco da Gama on Sunday and that his resignation... 31 January 2022 2:27 PM
View all Politics
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...) 31 January 2022 8:21 PM
South Africans are saving the tourism industry – as dollars and euros stay away The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group. 31 January 2022 12:21 PM
South Africans are saving the tourism industry – as dollars and euros stay away The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group. 31 January 2022 12:21 PM
View all Business
I don't approach anything unless there is chance of failure - Maps Maponyane This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman says when he was young and playing football people always com... 28 January 2022 3:00 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
View all Sport
Rihanna launching new lingerie line for men has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 January 2022 8:24 AM
Patrick Shai funeral: South Africans asked to accept late actor's apology Late actor Patrick Shai's uncle Pat Kgamedi has urged people to accept the late actor's apology. 29 January 2022 11:58 AM
Patrick Shai funeral: South Africans asked to accept late actor's apology Late actor Patrick Shai’s uncle Pat Kgamedi has urged people to accept the late actor's apology. 29 January 2022 11:58 AM
View all Entertainment
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst

31 January 2022 7:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Eskom
Nersa
The Money Show
Chris Yelland
Bruce Whitfield
Power grid
Karpowership
Karpowership SA
Powerships
Karadeniz Holding
DNG Energy

Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) about government's emergency power tender.

Turkey's Karpowership has emerged the victor in its court battle with rival bidder DNG Energy (DNG Power) over a government emergency power tender.

Local company DNG had tried to overturn a March 2021 decision selecting a number of preferred bidders, including Karpowership.

The High Court dismissed its application, with costs.

DNG alleges that Karpowership won the bulk of the power contract because of corruption involving government officials.

A Karpowership. Picture: @karpowership/Facebook

The Department of Energy has welcomed the High Court Decision, saying it "enables the government and Eskom to finalise its governance and regulatory approval processes to conclude financial close with... preferred bidders by end March 2022”.

It is expected that these projects will be operational and ready to deliver much needed generation capacity to the national grid starting 12 months from financial close.

Energy Department statement

In a statement, DNG said that given the wealth of information placed before the court, it should have reached a different conclusion.

Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report

Regulator approves three controversial Karpowership floating power stations

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.

Winning in court certainly clears a major hurdle for Karpowership says Yelland, but it is not the end of the road.

There are still a number of further hurdles that have to be overcome, not least of which is the environmental authorisation for this project, which was declined by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment [DFFE]...

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

It's been taken on appeal by Karpowership and we're waiting for the outcome... and that is an internal appeal, an appeal to the DFFE against their decision... What is likely to happen is that whoever loses this appeal, will take the matter on review in the courts.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

There are also other issues, like getting Eskom to agree to a silent power purchase agreement... issues of ports authorities giving their approval... and finally, Treasury has to sign off on the money side of things...

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

This Risk Mitigation IPP Programme was initially conceived at the end of 2019 when the President was recalled from Egypt following Stage 6 load shedding... It's now more than two years later and we haven't even placed an order for the emergency programme, so things are really running late.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst




