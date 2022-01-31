Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst
Turkey's Karpowership has emerged the victor in its court battle with rival bidder DNG Energy (DNG Power) over a government emergency power tender.
Local company DNG had tried to overturn a March 2021 decision selecting a number of preferred bidders, including Karpowership.
The High Court dismissed its application, with costs.
DNG alleges that Karpowership won the bulk of the power contract because of corruption involving government officials.
The Department of Energy has welcomed the High Court Decision, saying it "enables the government and Eskom to finalise its governance and regulatory approval processes to conclude financial close with... preferred bidders by end March 2022”.
It is expected that these projects will be operational and ready to deliver much needed generation capacity to the national grid starting 12 months from financial close.Energy Department statement
Media statement on the decision of the Gauteng Division, Pretoria regarding the Review Application of the Government’s Emergency Supply of 2000 MW generation capacity in terms of the RMIPPPP.— DNG Energy (@DNGEnergy) January 31, 2022
Link: https://t.co/KPdAHEtGr6
In a statement, DNG said that given the wealth of information placed before the court, it should have reached a different conclusion.
Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.
Winning in court certainly clears a major hurdle for Karpowership says Yelland, but it is not the end of the road.
There are still a number of further hurdles that have to be overcome, not least of which is the environmental authorisation for this project, which was declined by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment [DFFE]...Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
It's been taken on appeal by Karpowership and we're waiting for the outcome... and that is an internal appeal, an appeal to the DFFE against their decision... What is likely to happen is that whoever loses this appeal, will take the matter on review in the courts.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
There are also other issues, like getting Eskom to agree to a silent power purchase agreement... issues of ports authorities giving their approval... and finally, Treasury has to sign off on the money side of things...Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
This Risk Mitigation IPP Programme was initially conceived at the end of 2019 when the President was recalled from Egypt following Stage 6 load shedding... It's now more than two years later and we haven't even placed an order for the emergency programme, so things are really running late.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Listen to Yelland's analysis on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst
Source : @karpowership/Facebook
