COSTLY: Consumers paying up to 40% more for some chocolate bar sizes





Have you ever wondered what goes into the pricing on your favourite chocolate bar?

Business Insider freelance writer Andrew Thompson says the pricing of a chocolate bar depends on several factors that start with its ingredients, recipe, and distribution and end in its sales and marketing.

Speaking to John Perlman, Thompson says there is a complicated sum that companies use to establish the price of a chocolate bar.

There are also physiological decisions like if you eat one miniature chocolate, you will end up eating more. As opposed to buying one large chocolate. Andrew Thompson, Freelance writer - Business Insider

