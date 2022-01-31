Petrol price to go up by 53 cents
The Department of Energy announced on Monday that the price of both grades of petrol price will be increased by 53 cents a litre on Wednesday.
Diesel will increase by about 79 cents and 80 cents for the different grades.
Illuminating paraffin price goes up by one rand-one cent.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bizoon/bizoon1602/bizoon160200048/52676686-d%C3%A9tail-d-une-main-tenant-une-pompe-%C3%A0-carburant-dans-une-station.jpg
More from Local
Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst
Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) about government's emergency power tender.Read More
COSTLY: Consumers paying up to 40% more for some chocolate bar sizes
Business Insider freelance writer Andrew Thompson says ingredients and the recipe play a role in how much chocolate costs.Read More
Fourteen new products have been included in CPI basket, two gone - Stats SA
John Perlman interviews Patrick Kelly, chief director for price statistics at Stats SA on the new food basket changes.Read More
Pros and cons of co-sleeping: Adult beds not good for babies - Expert
Relebogile Mabotja chats to GoodNightBaby.co.za MD Jolandi Becker to reflect on the advantages of sharing the bed with babies.Read More
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba resigns as a councillor in CoJ
In a statement via his political party, Mashaba said he sent a letter to Speaker Vasco da Gama on Sunday and that his resignation would be effective as of 28 February.Read More
Both parents need to think about best interest of child - Clement Manyathela
A landmark ruling by the North Gauteng High Court which sentenced a mother and grandmother to 30 days imprisonment suspended on the condition that they allow a father contact with his daughter has sparked a debate.Read More
Ramaphosa signs into law pieces of legislation to strengthen fight against GBV
President Cyril Ramaphosa says while this is a step in the right direction, we must prevent violence and abuse from happening in the first place.Read More
Ramaphosa to receive part two of state capture report on Tuesday
The last part of the findings from the inquiry into allegations of abuse of power by politicians, politically connected individuals and companies will follow at the end of February.Read More
WC Premier Winde confirms suspended Fritz facing sexual misconduct allegations
The premier said that following a consultation with the alleged victims, they'd granted him permission to divulge the type of complaints against Fritz.Read More