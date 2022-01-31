



Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his Budget speech in Parliament on 24 February 2021. Picture: GCIS.

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni is reportedly returning to the private sector.

Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament, effective from Monday, almost four months since he left Cabinet.

This is to confirm that former Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni, has handed his resignation as MP in the National Assembly to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. The resignation is effective from today, 31 January 2022. Speaker wishes the former Minister well on his retirement. pic.twitter.com/QJmzyQMkzH — Moloto Mothapo (@MolotoMothapo) January 31, 2022

The former minister is an avid Twitter user and posted last week that he was preparing for a job interview.

Some of his followers responded with interview tips.

Jobs https://t.co/VGIZWHY4Q1, today I was preparing for a job interview. Ok. They want my CV, certificates and finger prints before the interview! What? I thought everybody knows me. Nope. Stand on the line buddy! Certificates, finger prints and CV. Next week interview! 😳😳 — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 26, 2022

News24 quoted Nomfanelo Kota (spokesperson for ANC parliamentary chief whip Pemmy Majodina) as saying Mboweni would be joining one of South Africa's "prestigious" financial institutions.

On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speculates about his next move.

There are not that many financial institutions in South Africa... He was the chair of Discovery before he went off to become the finance minister. I wonder if he'll go back there... Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

One colleague did point out that Trevor Manuel may be fed up with being chairperson of Old Mutual by now, having to fight Peter Moyo the way he has for the last three or four years, so maybe he will want to move on... Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector