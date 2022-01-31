Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Sibanye take ownership of Kroondal mine for R1, site rehabilitation after 2029

31 January 2022 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sibanye-Stillwater's James Wellsted about the deal with Anglo American Platinum.
© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Sibanye-Stillwater has taken full control of a platinum mine in the Rustenburg area in North West, previously run by Anglo American Platinum (Amplats).

It's a complicated deal says Bruce Whitfield, but in a nutshell it extends the life of the Kroondal mine to 2029.

What Sibanye-Stillwater has to do is to pay R1, and close the mine at the end of its life and then rehabilitate the site.

Whitfield interviews James Wellsted, Head of Investor Relations at Sibanye-Stillwater.

Wellsted describes the transaction as one you seldom see - one where all parties actually benefit.

We've spoken in the mining industry for many years of the illogical boundaries that often occur between mines where you've got different companies mining the same ore body from different infrastructure, which is not a very capital-efficient way to extract a mineral.

James Wellsted, Head of Investor Relations - Sibanye-Stillwater

In this instance you had Aquarius who we acquired in 2016... who had a 'pool and share' agreement with Anglo Platinum, which allowed them to use their low-cost mechanised infrastructure at the Kroondal mine to mine a portion of Anglo Platinum's reserves and then they would share the profit 50/50.

James Wellsted, Head of Investor Relations - Sibanye-Stillwater

Anglo Platinum reclaimed reclaimed 50% of that Kroondal joint venture and essentially what we've agreed now is that Kroondal was reaching the end of its life, with production in a decline till about 2025...

James Wellsted, Head of Investor Relations - Sibanye-Stillwater

This agreement allows us to now mine into the Rustenburg property and access reserves that would only have been exploited many years down the line, utilising the very low-cost and efficient mechanised Kroondal infrastructure.

James Wellsted, Head of Investor Relations - Sibanye-Stillwater

Wellsted says the agreement accelerates value for both Anglo Platinum and Sibanye-Stillwater.

For more detail, listen to the interview below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sibanye take ownership of Kroondal mine for R1, site rehabilitation after 2029




