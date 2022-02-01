I resigned to focus on building ActionSA party structures - Herman Mashaba





After serving for three months, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has resigned as a councillor for the City of Johannesburg.

He was sworn in in November 2021 after the municipal elections and says the resignation will allow him to go all over the country to build party structures.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mashaba denies that the party promised people jobs for joining.

Anyone who says they were promised work, must say by who because as a political party don't just deploy people into council unless we have enough council to allow them to be councillors. Herman Mashaba, Leader - Action SA

I am very pleased to see the calibre of individuals we have put forward as Councillors, MMCs & Section 79 Committee Chairpersons.



Now that our caucus is settled & our MMCs are actively pursuing programmes of service delivery in Johannesburg, it is time for me to step back. — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 31, 2022

