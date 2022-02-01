Do minimum wages hinder efforts to curb unemployment?
Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mahlanga says the fact that 70% of the South African youth is unemployed as well as that small medium enterprises that employ less than 50 people comprises of 75% of jobs in the African continent.
The is a case to be made that there needs to be a flexibility as far as the minimum wage is concerned, he adds.
Bongani Bingwa interviews Mahlanga as well as National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi Majola on South Africa's minimum wage.
I am not making an argument that we should not be improving wages, I am saying we should be focused solely on the proportion of the population that depends on the state and remain outside of the labour market.Isaah Mahlanga, Chief economist - Alexander Forbes
Majola however, says the United Nations has said that the key for the country overcoming inequality is to equalise workers wages and salaries through a national minimum wage.
The best way to tackle South Africa's inequality is to intervene directly on the extreme gap between ordinary workers and CEOs in the country.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola , Spokesperson - Numsa
