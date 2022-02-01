WATCH: Guy playing soccer mobile game at club has everyone talking

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
EWN: Presidency decries the slow pace of SIU recommendation implementation by State entities
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 16:10
Rejecting World Bank loan will lead to fiscal crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Duma Gqubule - Economics & Founder at Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
Today at 16:20
My HomeTown: Sasolburg, Free State
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ennock Mlangeni, "coffee artist"
Today at 16:50
Judicial Service Commission begins the process of appointing one of four candidates for the top judicial post.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
MbekezeliBenjamin, Researcher Organisation for Judges Matter
Today at 17:10
Presidency appears before SCOPA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
SA's fossil fuel subsidies skyrocket
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Bridle - Researcher & Author at International Institute for Sustainable Development
Today at 18:50
mazel tov, legendary stock broker, David Shapiro celebrates a jubilee millstone in markets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aly-Khan Satchu - CEO at Rich Management
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Investment School - interest rates and your investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chantal Marx - Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is your phone opening up random websites such as porn? You could be hacked Relebogile Mabotja interviews Performanta's Gerhard Swart on how people can protect themselves from being hacked. 1 February 2022 2:31 PM
Excess rains and pest push tomato price up by 11% ZZ2 marketing head Clive Garrett says tomato prices are very elastic, as soon as they see an increase in volumes there will be a r... 1 February 2022 1:31 PM
Chief Justice candidate Madlanga tells JSC he wants to change ConCourt quorum The Judicial Service Commission is interviewing all four candidates for the Chief Justice position this week, with Constitutional... 1 February 2022 12:15 PM
View all Local
I resigned to focus on building ActionSA party structures - Herman Mashaba Bongani Bingwa interviews ActionSA leader who has left his job as Johannesburg councillor. 1 February 2022 7:33 AM
Schools return to daily attendance, 1-metre social distancing removed The Presidency says those who test positive with no symptoms do not have to isolate and if you test positive with symptoms, the is... 31 January 2022 9:49 PM
Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) about government's emergency power tender. 31 January 2022 7:38 PM
View all Politics
Sibanye take ownership of Kroondal mine for R1, site rehabilitation after 2029 Bruce Whitfield interviews Sibanye-Stillwater's James Wellsted about the deal with Anglo American Platinum. 31 January 2022 9:12 PM
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...) 31 January 2022 8:21 PM
Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution. 31 January 2022 7:03 PM
View all Business
South Africans are saving the tourism industry – as dollars and euros stay away The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group. 31 January 2022 12:21 PM
'Most adults in South Africa are either overweight or obese' CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about what number to know to keep your physical health in check. 29 January 2022 8:25 AM
I don't approach anything unless there is chance of failure - Maps Maponyane This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman says when he was young and playing football people always com... 28 January 2022 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
View all Sport
Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
WATCH: Guy playing soccer mobile game at club has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2022 8:29 AM
Doctor asking girlfriend to pay half his bond after learning her pay goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2022 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

WATCH: Guy playing soccer mobile game at club has everyone talking

1 February 2022 8:29 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman trying solo night out to meet new people goes viral

Guy playing soccer mobile game at club has everyone talking

Social media is talking after a video of a guy playing a soccer mobile game at a club has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




1 February 2022 8:29 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns with great prizes!

1 February 2022 3:48 PM

Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor asking girlfriend to pay half his bond after learning her pay goes viral

1 February 2022 8:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Woman trying solo night out to meet new people goes viral

31 January 2022 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rihanna launching new lingerie line for men has everyone talking

31 January 2022 8:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patrick Shai funeral: South Africans asked to accept late actor's apology

29 January 2022 11:58 AM

Late actor Patrick Shai’s uncle Pat Kgamedi has urged people to accept the late actor's apology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: Funeral of veteran actor Patrick Shai

29 January 2022 8:35 AM

Shai died at the age of 66 at his home in Soweto last Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When you listen to my music you must be super happy, uplifted - Bongi Archi

28 January 2022 2:49 PM

The singer and performer, real name Bongi Mthombeni, says he likes all genres of music from pop to reggae all the way to gospel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 97-year-old's birthday wish to take dip in ocean comes true

28 January 2022 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Guy dancing inside plane goes viral

28 January 2022 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Being face and voice of Banking Association of SA challenging - Bongiwe Kunene

27 January 2022 11:21 AM

Clement Manyathela chats to Banking Association of South Africa managing director Bongiwe Kunene on #HangingOutWithClement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mkhwebane on Ramaphosa audio probe: 'We focus on the ball and not the man'

Local

Excess rains and pest push tomato price up by 11%

Local

'Those not isolating must follow nonpharmaceutical interventions to beat virus'

Local

EWN Highlights

Music industry wakes up to mental health crisis

1 February 2022 3:44 PM

Public should not lose confidence in courts - Judge Madlanga

1 February 2022 3:37 PM

Pule murder trial: State links cellphone number to alleged mastermind

1 February 2022 3:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA