'Those not isolating must follow nonpharmaceutical interventions to beat virus'





If you test positive for COVID-19 but have no symptoms, you don't have to isolate.

However, if your test comes back positive and you do have symptoms, you'll need to stay away from people for seven days , this number is down from the previous 10-day period.

This is after the Presidency announced that Cabinet has approved changes to our COVID-19 regulations.

Clement Manyathela chats to Department of Health Acting Deputy Director-General for primary healthcare Ramphelane Morewane to reflect on some of these changes.

The decision is based on advice from scientists. With Omicron, we had a lot of people that moved around without symptoms yet they had tested positive. We then said when people test positive and they have no symptoms, they must not isolate but they must adhere to nonpharmaceutical interventions in fighting the virus. Ramphelane Morewane, Acting deputy director-general for primary healthcare - Department of Health

Listen below to the full conversation: