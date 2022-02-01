Mkhwebane on Ramaphosa audio probe: 'We focus on the ball and not the man'





Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has released a few reports of investigations the office has concluded.

The office investigated complaints about the monopoly enjoyed by the Putco bus company.

She has found that the company has been enjoying this monopoly in Gauteng for more than 20 years as its contract with the provincial roads and transport department has been continuously extended without a competitive bidding process taking place.

She also investigated former minister Nomvula Mokonyane and Gauteng MEC Jacob Mamabolo for a breach of the ethics code. It was alleged they wilfully misled the legislature.

These are among the reports the Public Protector released yesterday.

Mkhwebane tells Clement Manyathela more including on the executive ethics complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa after suspended African National Congress MP Mervyn Dirks submitted a letter to Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa, calling for Ramaphosa to be investigated on allegations about the misuse of public funds attributed to him in a leaked audio recording.

The contract was signed in 1997 and since then it has been renewed without following the tender process. We also engaged the Competition Commission. Advocate Busi Mkhwebane, Public Protector

There is a lot of cooperation with the acting HOD of the Department of Transport. We cannot have a situation where a contract is continuously renewed without a competitive bidding process. Advocate Busi Mkhwebane, Public Protector

Mkhwebane said the probe into Ramaphosa will be inquisitorial and not prosecutorial.

I think we will sit down with the President. We focus on the ball and not the man. Advocate Busi Mkhwebane, Public Protector

Listen below for the full interview...