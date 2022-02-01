Chief Justice candidate Madlanga tells JSC he wants to change ConCourt quorum
CAPE TOWN - Interviews for the position of the next Chief Justice of South Africa are now under way.
Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retired in October, kick-starting a new and lengthy process to replace him, with the public asked to nominate their choice for the first time.
Four candidates have now been nominated by President Cyril Ramaphosa. They are Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya, Gauteng High Court Judge President Judge Dunstan Mlambo and Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
The Judicial Service Commission is interviewing all four this week, with Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga the first candidate to be interviewed.
Justice M R Madlanga is currently being interviewed by the Commission for the position of Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa. #JSCinterviews #ocj_rsa pic.twitter.com/F8nGEylfiM— RSAJudiciary (@OCJ_RSA) February 1, 2022
Judge Madlanga has been telling the Judicial Service Commission of the changes he would like to make if appointed as Chief Justice, changes that he said would make the Constitutional Court more efficient and fair.
This includes approaching the Minister of Justice, Ronald Lamola, to initiate amending the Constitution to change the quorum for the apex court from eight to nine. Madlanga said that the even number has led to decisions being split down the line.
"Here's the injustice. Once we are evenly tied, the effect is that the judgment appeal against stands, so it's as good as if you've never appealed at all. So it must be clear to everybody listening here that that is an injustice," Madlanga explained.
Judge Madlanga has also pledged to fight for gender equality and to conscientise judicial colleagues to “sexist, patriarchal and misogynistic” attitudes” that women, often rape survivors, are subject to in court.
WATCH: JSC interviews Justice Madlanga for Chief Justice position
This article first appeared on EWN : Chief Justice candidate Madlanga tells JSC he wants to change ConCourt quorum
Source : @OCJ_RSA/Twitter
