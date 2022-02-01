Excess rains and pest push tomato price up by 11%
The price of tomatoes has piked in South Africa. It is because of two things: pest damage and heavy rains that we have experienced.
The price of tomatoes is going up by as much as 11% to R272 per kilogram
ZZ2 marketing head Clive Garrett has more.
There has been a manifestation of what we call leafminer, which has had an adverse effect on tomato production and quality. It eats a tomato and you get reduced yield from the plant itself. It is very difficult to control especially when you have a lot of rainy weather like we just had now.Clive Garrett, Marketing manager - ZZ2
The double-whammy of the pest and the excess rains have added to the worry of the tomato farmers. Excess rain and tomatoes don't go well, rain causes damage to the tomatoes and the extremely cloudy weather that we have had because of the rain means that the tomatoes haven't ripened up.Clive Garrett, Marketing manager - ZZ2
It looks like things are changing, the weather seems to have calmed down, there has been less rain and so we are expecting the yields to improve shortly. Tomato prices are very elastic, as soon as we see an increase in volumes we will see a reduction in the price.Clive Garrett, Marketing manager - ZZ2
