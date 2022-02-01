Is your phone opening up random websites such as porn? You could be hacked
Performanta Acting chief technology officer Gerhard Swart says amount of data a person puts on social media makes it easy to be susceptible to cyber attacks.
RELATED: Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Swart says people need to protect their information online before they can protect their phones.
When you install applications it is very important to read all the terms and conditions of those applications.Gerhard Swart, Acting chief technology officer - Performanta
One of the signs that you are hacked is if your phone starts opening up random malicious websites, including porn websites. Be on the lookout for strange behaviour on your phone.Gerhard Swart, Acting chief technology officer - Performanta
Listen below to the full conversation:
