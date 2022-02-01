'Presidency says implementing SIU recommendations affects Ramaphosa credibility'





Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze says MP's were not impressed by the Presidency's admittance that state institutions were moving at a slow pace in implementing Special Investigating Unit (SIU)'s personal protective equipment corruption recommendations.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) about the processing of the reports submitted by the SIU.

Speaking to John Perlman, Ndenze says the Presidency has given MPs an update about how the SIU’s recommendations have been implemented by various state institutions.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele also admitted that the president's credibility relied on the implementation of the recommendations. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

