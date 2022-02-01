Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach 'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige. 1 February 2022 8:16 PM
Presidency gets part 2 of state capture report, focusing on Transnet & Denel President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office confirmed it published the report on the Presidency site on Tuesday. 1 February 2022 4:39 PM
Excess rains and pest push tomato price up by 11% ZZ2 marketing head Clive Garrett says tomato prices are very elastic, as soon as they see an increase in volumes there will be a r... 1 February 2022 1:31 PM
View all Local
I resigned to focus on building ActionSA party structures - Herman Mashaba Bongani Bingwa interviews ActionSA leader who has left his job as Johannesburg councillor. 1 February 2022 7:33 AM
Schools return to daily attendance, 1-metre social distancing removed The Presidency says those who test positive with no symptoms do not have to isolate and if you test positive with symptoms, the is... 31 January 2022 9:49 PM
Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) about government's emergency power tender. 31 January 2022 7:38 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Sibanye take ownership of Kroondal mine for R1, site rehabilitation after 2029 Bruce Whitfield interviews Sibanye-Stillwater's James Wellsted about the deal with Anglo American Platinum. 31 January 2022 9:12 PM
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...) 31 January 2022 8:21 PM
View all Business
South Africans are saving the tourism industry – as dollars and euros stay away The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group. 31 January 2022 12:21 PM
'Most adults in South Africa are either overweight or obese' CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about what number to know to keep your physical health in check. 29 January 2022 8:25 AM
I don't approach anything unless there is chance of failure - Maps Maponyane This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman says when he was young and playing football people always com... 28 January 2022 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
View all Sport
Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
WATCH: Guy playing soccer mobile game at club has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2022 8:29 AM
Doctor asking girlfriend to pay half his bond after learning her pay goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2022 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...) 31 January 2022 8:21 PM
Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution. 31 January 2022 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win

1 February 2022 8:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Nike
Rafa Nadal
Rafael Nadal
The Money Show
Australian Open
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Grand slam
Andy Rice
branding

Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.
Image of Rafael Nadal by moerschy on Pixabay

Rafael Nadal won a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Sunday, coming back from near defeat to beat Daniil Medvedev.

And branding expert Andy Rice picks Nike as his advertising hero of the week for their immediate celebration of Rafa's extraordinary achievement.

RELATED: Nadal beats Medvedev to win record 21st Grand Slam title

Rice explains his choice on The Money Show.

Sure enough, after that extraordinary match on Sunday afternoon, on Monday morning I saw a celebratory video from Nike (one of Rafael Nadal's sponsors...). It might have been on sooner than that...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

[The hero award for] not just the speed with which Nike responded - they presumably had a Plan B if he'd lost - but also because of just the simple creative idea...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It's a very simple production concept - it's just a piece of commentary drawn from all 20 of his previous victories... and of course sitting at 20 Grand Slams each for Djokovic, Federer and Nadal it was, if you like, deuce... Now it's 'Advantage, Nadal'...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Nike discussion at 7:06):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win




Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach

1 February 2022 8:16 PM

'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige.

Read More arrow_forward

Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report

1 February 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report.

Read More arrow_forward

Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo

1 February 2022 7:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report.

Read More arrow_forward

Sibanye take ownership of Kroondal mine for R1, site rehabilitation after 2029

31 January 2022 9:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sibanye-Stillwater's James Wellsted about the deal with Anglo American Platinum.

Read More arrow_forward

'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi

31 January 2022 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...)

Read More arrow_forward

Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst

31 January 2022 7:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) about government's emergency power tender.

Read More arrow_forward

Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector

31 January 2022 7:03 PM

Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution.

Read More arrow_forward

South Africans are saving the tourism industry – as dollars and euros stay away

31 January 2022 12:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.

Read More arrow_forward

Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO

27 January 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing.

Read More arrow_forward

"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"

27 January 2022 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi

31 January 2022 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...)

Read More arrow_forward

South Africans are saving the tourism industry – as dollars and euros stay away

31 January 2022 12:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.

Read More arrow_forward

'Most adults in South Africa are either overweight or obese'

29 January 2022 8:25 AM

CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about what number to know to keep your physical health in check.

Read More arrow_forward

I don't approach anything unless there is chance of failure - Maps Maponyane

28 January 2022 3:00 PM

This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman says when he was young and playing football people always compared him to his dad, the legendary Marks 'Go Man Go' Maponyane.

Read More arrow_forward

"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"

27 January 2022 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station

26 January 2022 8:52 PM

Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.

Read More arrow_forward

Can South Africans be the leaders to drive change for sustainable living?

25 January 2022 6:35 AM

There is a growing need to limit our use of resources to allow them time to be replenished, that's how we live sustainably.

Read More arrow_forward

Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!

24 January 2022 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral

21 January 2022 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'

20 January 2022 8:50 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi

31 January 2022 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...)

Read More arrow_forward

Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector

31 January 2022 7:03 PM

Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution.

Read More arrow_forward

"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"

27 January 2022 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station

26 January 2022 8:52 PM

Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.

Read More arrow_forward

Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k'

26 January 2022 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium).

Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'

26 January 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move.

Read More arrow_forward

Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!

24 January 2022 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.

Read More arrow_forward

Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much...

24 January 2022 6:58 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex.

Read More arrow_forward

'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'

20 January 2022 8:50 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time

17 January 2022 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.

Read More arrow_forward

Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam

30 January 2022 5:03 PM

The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner.

Read More arrow_forward

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms

14 January 2022 10:57 AM

This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril.

Read More arrow_forward

Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs

12 January 2022 5:24 PM

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening of venues to spectators.

Read More arrow_forward

Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso

9 January 2022 8:15 PM

The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead.

Read More arrow_forward

'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home'

7 January 2022 7:59 AM

John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia.

Read More arrow_forward

Djokovic refused entry into Australia

6 January 2022 7:01 AM

John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country.

Read More arrow_forward

CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees'

20 December 2021 5:15 PM

Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter.

Read More arrow_forward

CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series

20 December 2021 4:57 PM

In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a joint decision was taken to protect players and the tour from any coronavirus breaches.

Read More arrow_forward

Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana

17 December 2021 12:27 PM

John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995.

Read More arrow_forward

Cricket SA and some key players guilty of prejudice - Report finds

15 December 2021 4:25 PM

ESPN SA correspondent Firdose Moonda tackles the key findings of Social Justice and Nation-Building commission report.

Read More arrow_forward

