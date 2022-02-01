'South Africa must avoid foreign currency loans,' says economist Duma Gqubule
According to Centre for Economic Development and Transformation founder and economist Duma Gqubule every single emerging market crisis over the past four decades has been caused by the accumulation of foreign currency loans.
And since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, South Africa has accumulated a lot of these loans.
He shares these sentiments after the World Bank approved a $750 million development policy loan for South Africa.
John Perlman interviews Gqubule on the impact that this loan will have on the country.
As a rule, it is called the original sin and South Africa must avoid these loans. There is a foreign currency risk with these loans. If these rich countries change monetary policies and increase interest rates, these loans then become too expensive.Duma Gqubule, Founder and economist - Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
South Africa can still borrow money, but it needs to do so domestically, he adds.
He says this current loan by the World Bank will make no difference and it makes no sense to say that rejecting this loan will lead to a fiscal crisis.
Listen below to the full conversation:
