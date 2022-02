It's back: Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts until Monday

Eskom on Wednesday morning announced stage 2 power cuts until Monday.

The power cuts will kick in from 11am on Wednesday until 5am on Monday.

The power utility in a statement said that this was necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity following breakdowns of two more generating units.

#POWERALERT1



