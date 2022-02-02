It's back: Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts until Monday
Eskom on Wednesday morning announced stage 2 power cuts until Monday.
The power cuts will kick in from 11am on Wednesday until 5am on Monday.
The power utility in a statement said that this was necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity following breakdowns of two more generating units.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 2, 2022
Following further breakdowns during the night, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented starting at 11:00 on Wednesday until 05:00 on Monday pic.twitter.com/BM6PLebuQs
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122887370_a-christmas-candle-spreading-light-on-black-background.html?downloaded=1
