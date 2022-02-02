Streaming issues? Report here
It's back: Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts until Monday

2 February 2022 7:14 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Eskom power cuts
Stage 2 load shedding
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding

The power utility says power cuts will start from 11 am on Wednesday until 5 am on Monday.

Eskom on Wednesday morning announced stage 2 power cuts until Monday.

The power cuts will kick in from 11am on Wednesday until 5am on Monday.

The power utility in a statement said that this was necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity following breakdowns of two more generating units.




Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach

1 February 2022 8:16 PM

'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige.

Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report

1 February 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report.

Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo

1 February 2022 7:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report.

'Presidency says implementing SIU recommendations affects Ramaphosa credibility'

1 February 2022 4:50 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze gives an update on the Presidency's briefing on the Special Investigating Unit report on personal protective equipment corruption.

Presidency gets part 2 of state capture report, focusing on Transnet & Denel

1 February 2022 4:39 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office confirmed it published the report on the Presidency site on Tuesday.

Is your phone opening up random websites such as porn? You could be hacked

1 February 2022 2:31 PM

Relebogile Mabotja interviews Performanta's Gerhard Swart on how people can protect themselves from being hacked.

Excess rains and pest push tomato price up by 11%

1 February 2022 1:31 PM

ZZ2 marketing head Clive Garrett says tomato prices are very elastic, as soon as they see an increase in volumes there will be a reduction in the price.

Chief Justice candidate Madlanga tells JSC he wants to change ConCourt quorum

1 February 2022 12:15 PM

The Judicial Service Commission is interviewing all four candidates for the Chief Justice position this week, with Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga the first candidate to be interviewed.

Mkhwebane on Ramaphosa audio probe: 'We focus on the ball and not the man'

1 February 2022 11:51 AM

The Public Protector also tackled the Putco bus service contract that was signed in 1997 and has since then been renewed without following a tender process.

'Those not isolating must follow nonpharmaceutical interventions to beat virus'

1 February 2022 10:39 AM

Department of Health Acting Deputy Director-General for primary healthcare Ramphelane Morewane weighs in on Cabinet changes on the virus.

