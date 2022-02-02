Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Latest Local
Nehawu files papers against ANC, demands party pay staff salaries immediately The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union has accused the ANC of deliberately failing to honour its contractual obli... 2 February 2022 11:30 AM
South Africa does not need the R11-billion World Bank loan - DA Clement Manyathela chats with Democratic Alliance's Dion George and African National Congress's Joe Maswanganyi to reflect on the... 2 February 2022 11:08 AM
It's back: Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts until Monday The power utility says power cuts will start from 11 am on Wednesday until 5 am on Monday. 2 February 2022 7:14 AM
View all Local
Crime trail gets cold when things are sent for further investigation - Madonsela Bongani Bingwa chats to Professor Thuli Madonsela to weigh in on the second part of the State Capture Inquiry Report. 2 February 2022 7:48 AM
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report. 1 February 2022 8:04 PM
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report. 1 February 2022 7:07 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach 'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige. 1 February 2022 8:16 PM
Sibanye take ownership of Kroondal mine for R1, site rehabilitation after 2029 Bruce Whitfield interviews Sibanye-Stillwater's James Wellsted about the deal with Anglo American Platinum. 31 January 2022 9:12 PM
View all Business
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...) 31 January 2022 8:21 PM
South Africans are saving the tourism industry – as dollars and euros stay away The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group. 31 January 2022 12:21 PM
'Most adults in South Africa are either overweight or obese' CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about what number to know to keep your physical health in check. 29 January 2022 8:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
View all Sport
Is it Broccoli or Brocoooli? Boy hilariously corrects parents pronunciation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 February 2022 8:12 AM
Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
WATCH: Guy playing soccer mobile game at club has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2022 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...) 31 January 2022 8:21 PM
Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution. 31 January 2022 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
Crime trail gets cold when things are sent for further investigation - Madonsela

2 February 2022 7:48 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Advocate Thuli Madonsela
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
State Capture Commission report

Bongani Bingwa chats to Professor Thuli Madonsela to weigh in on the second part of the State Capture Inquiry Report.

The second part of the State Capture Inquiry Report was formally handed to the Presidency on Tuesday.

It deals with state-owned enterprises, focusing on the goings-on at Transnet and Denel during the state capture era.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in a statement described the handover of the second part of the report as another significant step forward in the fight against corruption.

RELATED: Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo

Part 3 will be released at the end of February.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Stellenbosch University Law Trust Chair in Social Justice Professor Thuli Madonsela to weigh in on the second part of the report.

The good thing about having an inquiry and having a president that inclined towards transparency, is that everyone can read the report and understand why we have a dysfunctional state.

Professor Thuli Madonsela, Law Trust Chair in Social Justice - Stellenbosch University

We will judge the outcome of this commission of inquiry when we get to the final report. The difficulty about leaving things to further investigations is that the crime trail gets cold. Every year that passes the trail gets eroded.

Professor Thuli Madonsela, Law Trust Chair in Social Justice - Stellenbosch University

Listen below to the full conversation:




More from Politics

Nehawu files papers against ANC, demands party pay staff salaries immediately

2 February 2022 11:30 AM

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union has accused the ANC of deliberately failing to honour its contractual obligations since October last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report

1 February 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo

1 February 2022 7:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa must avoid foreign currency loans,' says economist Duma Gqubule

1 February 2022 5:16 PM

John Perlman chats to economist Duma Gqubule on the development policy loan by the World Bank to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I resigned to focus on building ActionSA party structures - Herman Mashaba

1 February 2022 7:33 AM

Bongani Bingwa interviews ActionSA leader who has left his job as Johannesburg councillor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Schools return to daily attendance, 1-metre social distancing removed

31 January 2022 9:49 PM

The Presidency says those who test positive with no symptoms do not have to isolate and if you test positive with symptoms, the isolation period has been reduced from 10 to 7 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst

31 January 2022 7:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) about government's emergency power tender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector

31 January 2022 7:03 PM

Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba resigns as a councillor in CoJ

31 January 2022 2:27 PM

In a statement via his political party, Mashaba said he sent a letter to Speaker Vasco da Gama on Sunday and that his resignation would be effective as of 28 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It must not be free-for-all,' as interviews for Chief Justice about to start

31 January 2022 1:36 PM

Judges Matter researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin says we no longer want an excellent judge who will deliver judgment of the highest quality, but we also need someone who is a good administrator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

