Crime trail gets cold when things are sent for further investigation - Madonsela





The second part of the State Capture Inquiry Report was formally handed to the Presidency on Tuesday.

It deals with state-owned enterprises, focusing on the goings-on at Transnet and Denel during the state capture era.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in a statement described the handover of the second part of the report as another significant step forward in the fight against corruption.

Part 3 will be released at the end of February.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Stellenbosch University Law Trust Chair in Social Justice Professor Thuli Madonsela to weigh in on the second part of the report.

The good thing about having an inquiry and having a president that inclined towards transparency, is that everyone can read the report and understand why we have a dysfunctional state. Professor Thuli Madonsela, Law Trust Chair in Social Justice - Stellenbosch University

We will judge the outcome of this commission of inquiry when we get to the final report. The difficulty about leaving things to further investigations is that the crime trail gets cold. Every year that passes the trail gets eroded. Professor Thuli Madonsela, Law Trust Chair in Social Justice - Stellenbosch University

Listen below to the full conversation: