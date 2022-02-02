Is it Broccoli or Brocoooli? Boy hilariously corrects parents pronunciation
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Guy playing soccer mobile game at club has everyone talking
Is it Broccoli or Brocoooli? Boy hilariously corrects parents pronunciation
Social media is in stitches after videos of children correcting their parents word pronounciations goes viral.
Watch these hilarious videos below:
School Fees sa ko #Curro pic.twitter.com/hQcdHyFdCK— Kutlwano (@KuxSuave) January 31, 2022
#Curro results 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Utb64kwA0t— OnlySne’s Account (@SneTembaM) January 31, 2022
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns with great prizes!
Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000.Read More
WATCH: Guy playing soccer mobile game at club has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Doctor asking girlfriend to pay half his bond after learning her pay goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Woman trying solo night out to meet new people goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Rihanna launching new lingerie line for men has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Patrick Shai funeral: South Africans asked to accept late actor's apology
Late actor Patrick Shai’s uncle Pat Kgamedi has urged people to accept the late actor's apology.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Funeral of veteran actor Patrick Shai
Shai died at the age of 66 at his home in Soweto last Saturday.Read More
When you listen to my music you must be super happy, uplifted - Bongi Archi
The singer and performer, real name Bongi Mthombeni, says he likes all genres of music from pop to reggae all the way to gospel.Read More
WATCH: 97-year-old's birthday wish to take dip in ocean comes true
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More