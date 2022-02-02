Is it Broccoli or Brocoooli? Boy hilariously corrects parents pronunciation

Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved

FM 92.7 and FM 106

Today at 13:46 Kenya's moratorium on scrap metal Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Stephan Pretorius - Executive Committee Member at the Metal Recyclers Association of South Africa

Today at 14:05 Masterclass on Headaches Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Dr Elliot Shevel - Medical director at Headache Clinic

Today at 15:16 Nehawu turns to the courts over unpaid ANC salaries Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 15:50 Interviews for position of Chief Justice Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist

Today at 16:20 Driver which allegedly hit prominent SA triathlete Andre Piehl released on bail Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Megan Harrington-Johnson, Managing partner at HJW attorneys

Today at 16:50 [FEATURE] Financial Wellness Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners

Today at 17:10 REACTION to State Capture Report Part 2 by Former deputy Public Protector Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kevin Malunga, Former Deputy Public Protector and Senior Lecturer at Regenesys Business School.

Today at 18:13 Update on Eskom's current system challenges. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andre de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:48 EasyEquities ready to dish out shareholding's "rewards program" in SA? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - Who needs inflation? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

