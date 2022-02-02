South Africa does not need the R11-billion World Bank loan - DA
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday said there were no specific conditions attached to the R11-billion World Bank loan secured by South Africa.
The Finance minister answered questions from MPs on Tuesday about the loan before Parliament's Standing Committee of Finance.
Clement Manyathela chats Democratic Alliance Dion George and African National Congress Joe Maswanganyi to reflect on Treasury's explanation.
When the loan was announced, it was said that it was for social relief, we now hear that the loan is for policy development. Treasury and the minister were unwilling to tell us. So this money will be placed someone and will be used by government.Dion George, MP - DA
We don't believe this loan was needed, if we didn't have corruption we wouldn't be in this position. We are not satisfied and we are not happy with this loan.Dion George, MP - DA
Maswanganyi says Treasury will come back to the committee and explain how it will manage the country's debt as well as how the R11 billion will be managed.
Listen below to the full conversation:
