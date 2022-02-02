Nehawu files papers against ANC, demands party pay staff salaries immediately
JOHANNESBURG - Labour union Nehawu has filed papers against the African National Congress (ANC) on behalf of its unpaid workers, demanding that their salaries be processed immediately.
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union has accused the ANC of deliberately failing to honour its contractual obligations since October last year.
It has labelled this period as sad and traumatic for workers due to the ANC’s inability to pay salaries on time, its non-contribution to the provident and Unemployment Insurance Funds (UIF) and the absence of salary increments over the past three years.
Nehawu has also slammed the ANC and its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, for consistently making commitments to resolve the situation publicly while not making any efforts internally.
Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi: "They've undermined their dignity by not paying them their salaries. They say one thing and then they do another thing. Promises have been made that they're going to sort out the issue of salary payment and yet they've not done that."
This article first appeared on EWN : Nehawu files papers against ANC, demands party pay staff salaries immediately
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
