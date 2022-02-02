



CAPE TOWN - Supreme Court of Appeal President Judge Mandisa Maya said that women were still “hopelessly under-represented” in the law and that this gap must be closed.

Maya is appearing before the Judicial Service Commission on Wednesday as one of four candidates for the position of Chief Justice.

She has spelled out her vision for the role and the judiciary, including ways to improve access to justice and to make the courts more efficient.

Maya also rejected suggestions that it would be better if she remained in her current position.

The SCA president has pulled no punches at the JSC.

“Women are still hopelessly underrepresented in all spheres of the law and it remains critical to close that gap and have a substantial number of women, all the way up to leadership,” Judge Maya said.

Maya dismissed suggestions that she rather remain at the SCA as she was doing well and because it was said that her departure might destabilise the appeal court, saying that she found this patronising.

“It implies I lead a bunch of incompetents, who would fall in a helpless heap if I left the SCA. Nothing could be further from the truth. The SCA is staffed with strong, capable judges, black and white,” Maya said.

Maya told the JSC that she’d achieved what she promised to do when the JSC interviewed her in 2017 for the position of SCA president.

This article first appeared on EWN : Women still under-represented in all spheres of law - Maya