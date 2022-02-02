Take part in '702 Listens' survey: Help us identify and tackle issues





702 is running its third "702 Listens" listener survey again this year.

Gauteng’s biggest talk radio station wants to find out about the issues of concern in the different communities in Gauteng. The sort of things that keep its listeners awake at night.

As 702 Station Manager Mzo Jojwana puts it: "The survey will help us programme 702 to become a radio station that is even more rooted in 702land and connected to our listeners. We plan to do even more this year to walk the talk with our listeners and make a difference in their lives.”

Through the 702 Listens survey we'll identify the top issues of concern in the different areas of 702land and then to do something about it. We’ll be shining the spotlight on those issues, holding those responsible to account, and hopefully making a difference together with our listeners,” said Jojwana.

Previous surveys have measured issues such as:

How Covid-19 and the Lockdown has affected 702 Listeners.

How the President, government and the health services handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

The issues that 702 listeners are most worried about

Confidence levels about the future of South Africa.

What 702 listeners think about 702, and suggestions about how it can be an even better radio station.

With the survey now in its third year, 702 will be able to track views on these and other issues over time, and measure changes in sentiment.

Once the results have been analysed, 702 will feedback the results to its listeners.