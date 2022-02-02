'Policy regulating scrap metal is good, policing is an issue'





As part of government efforts to end the rising cases of vandalism of key public installations, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a moratorium on scrap metal trade in the country.

Does South Africa have a moratorium on scrap metal trade?

Relebogile Mabotja chats to Metal Recyclers Association of South Africa executive committee member Stephan Pretorius to give more insight on the matter.

Scrap metals in South Africa are regulated, the policy of regulating scrap metal is good, it is the policing that is an issue. Stephan Pretorius, Executive committee member - Metal Recyclers Association of South Africa

He adds the only way to deal with crime, is if South Africans only deal with registered associations like the MRA.

