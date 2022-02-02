Judge Maya is incredibly strong candidate for Chief Justice post - Karyn Maughan
As one of four candidates for the position of Chief Justice, Supreme Court of Appeal President Judge Mandisa Maya says women were still “hopelessly under-represented” in the law and that this gap must be closed.
She is appearing before the Judicial Service Commission and has spelled out her vision for the role and the judiciary, including ways to improve access to justice and to make the courts more efficient.
John Perlman chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan to reflect on the interviews.
She has been a candidate who has been very specific about the judiciary and what she wants to achieve and how she wants to do it.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist - News24
Judge Maya is an incredibly strong candidate and she is setting the pace and is a possible contender for the position.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist - News24
When Maya was asked whether South Africa ready for a woman to be Chief Justice?
Maya said even though she appreciated the sentiment, but the question didn't sit well with her.
“But I don’t think it is a proper question to ask, because it implies all sorts of negative things. The short answer is, South Africa has always been ready to have a female chief justice.”
At some point she said the question was problematic and made it clear that it was an inappropriate question.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist - News24
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @OCJ_RSA/Twitter
