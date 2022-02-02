Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:39
Pandemic or Endemic: Where are we with our fight against Covid-19 ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richards Lessells,Infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and sequencing platform at the University of Kwazulu Natal
Today at 18:48
EasyEquities ready to dish out shareholding's "rewards program" in SA?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Who needs inflation?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja: what do you do when you get calls or letters from a collection agency for a debt you don't owe?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Founder and CEO of Batho Theo Baloyi
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Theo Baloyi - CEO of Bathu
Judge Maya is incredibly strong candidate for Chief Justice post - Karyn Maughan

2 February 2022 4:48 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Chief justice
Judicial Services Commission.
Judge Mandisa Maya

John Perlman chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan on the interview process for the position of Chief Justice.

As one of four candidates for the position of Chief Justice, Supreme Court of Appeal President Judge Mandisa Maya says women were still “hopelessly under-represented” in the law and that this gap must be closed.

She is appearing before the Judicial Service Commission and has spelled out her vision for the role and the judiciary, including ways to improve access to justice and to make the courts more efficient.

John Perlman chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan to reflect on the interviews.

She has been a candidate who has been very specific about the judiciary and what she wants to achieve and how she wants to do it.

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist - News24

Judge Maya is an incredibly strong candidate and she is setting the pace and is a possible contender for the position.

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist - News24

When Maya was asked whether South Africa ready for a woman to be Chief Justice?

Maya said even though she appreciated the sentiment, but the question didn't sit well with her.

“But I don’t think it is a proper question to ask, because it implies all sorts of negative things. The short answer is, South Africa has always been ready to have a female chief justice.”

At some point she said the question was problematic and made it clear that it was an inappropriate question.

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist - News24

Listen below to the full conversation:




