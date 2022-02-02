Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares

2 February 2022 7:32 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
easyequities
Charles Savage
Purple Group

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities.

Wouldn't it be great if companies rewarded customer loyalty not with finicky points, but with shares?

That is exactly what EasyEquities is getting off the ground.

RELATED: How to buy your first share (even if you only have R50, or less)

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities (scroll up to listen).

We wanted an anchor client that was bigger than us… It's happening in the second quarter of this year… If there are other loyalty platforms that want to do this… they know where to find us… The company doesn't need to employ any resources to do this… we do all the heavy lifting…

Charles Savage, Group CEO - Purple Group Limited

We have legions of shareholders… shouting about our company, doing our marketing for us…

Charles Savage, Group CEO - Purple Group Limited

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares




