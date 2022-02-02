You might not like inflation but it is important for the economy

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Take part in '702 Listens' survey: Help us identify and tackle issues Station Manager Mzo Jojwana says 702 aims to make a difference by walking the talk with its listeners. 2 February 2022 3:28 PM
'Policy regulating scrap metal is good, policing is an issue' Metal Recyclers Association of South Africa executive committee member Stephan Pretorius reflects on the scrap metal industry. 2 February 2022 2:27 PM
Women still under-represented in all spheres of law - Maya Supreme Court of Appeal President Judge Mandisa Maya is appearing before the Judicial Service Commission as one of four candidates... 2 February 2022 12:56 PM
View all Local
Judge Maya is incredibly strong candidate for Chief Justice post - Karyn Maughan John Perlman chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan on the interview process for the position of Chief Justice. 2 February 2022 4:48 PM
Nehawu files papers against ANC, demands party pay staff salaries immediately The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union has accused the ANC of deliberately failing to honour its contractual obli... 2 February 2022 11:30 AM
Crime trail gets cold when things are sent for further investigation - Madonsela Bongani Bingwa chats to Professor Thuli Madonsela to weigh in on the second part of the State Capture Inquiry Report. 2 February 2022 7:48 AM
View all Politics
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities. 2 February 2022 7:32 PM
You might not like inflation but it is important for the economy At just the right level, it can help economies grow 2 February 2022 7:15 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
View all Business
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...) 31 January 2022 8:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
View all Sport
Is it Broccoli or Brocoooli? Boy hilariously corrects parents pronunciation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 February 2022 8:12 AM
Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
WATCH: Guy playing soccer mobile game at club has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2022 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

You might not like inflation but it is important for the economy

2 February 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

At just the right level, it can help economies grow

I was confident that for once this was a subject I did understand, but the more I read the more complex it all became and I am now a lot more respectful of what reserve banks and economists actually do and how our views and the pressure we place on our political representatives might have the opposite effect that we hope for in keeping prices fair but still allowing growth in the economy.

Turkey’s President probably said it would be a freezing day in Istanbul before he listens to some pesky economist about how to manage the economy and raise interest rates but it has been freezing in Istanbul recently and the inflation rate in that country is now officially running at 44%, Hyperinflation kicks in at 50%

This may be a good time to mention some of the jargon terms, so besides inflation and deflation which most would be confident about, we also have reflation, stagflation and disinflation.

The rule of 72

There is a useful tool to see what impact a percent change will have on a currency or an investment, it is called the rule of 72. If you divide 72 by the percentage rate you get an approximation of how long it would take for the number to double or half.

South Africa's inflation rate was 5,9% in December. If you divide 72 by the interest rate you get 12,2 which is the number of years before the value of your money would have halved. The Reserve Bank which sets the interest rate and manages the supply of money into the economy has an instruction to keep inflation between 3 and 6%. They have been doing so for a good many years so rather than being surprised at how much more everything costs now, understand that prices are likely to double every 12 years or so. There are many products though, mostly tech related that despite the increase in prices the cost of the item gets less. Consider what kind of TV you can buy for R5000, 12 years ago your money was worth more, but the TVs with the same specifications as what you might get now were a lot more expensive.

Going back to Turkey which has an official inflation rate of 44% even though calculations by other economic bodies say if it closer to 80%.

Using the rule of 72 means Turkey’s currency is worth half every 18 months or every 9 months using the alternate calculation.

Inflation occurs if you make more money available but keep the supply of goods the same or if the money supply is stable but there is a drop in supply and it can also occur when the money supply and the supply of goods are the same but faith in the currency is reduced through increased debt and poor exchange rate or political instability.

Right now we have all three in place in various economies. The US has increased money supply dramatically, almost half of all the money that has ever existed in the US economy was added in the last two years. South Africa has also drastically increased how much money is available in the economy. We also had lots of supply shortages which add to the problem including a reduction in oil supply pushing petrol prices higher. For countries like Venezuela and Turkey the political situation has added to the woes.

Deflation is effectively the opposite and although it is the consequence of negative inflation, it is bad as you compromise growth.

You would rather use disinflation which is a reduction in the rate of inflationary increase. So if consumer price inflation were to drop from 5,9% to 4% that would not be deflation but disinflation

If the inflation rate is negative or too low at under 2% you might use reflation to get it back to desired levels.

Stagflation is not steady inflation, it is the worst case combination of inflation, high unemployment and low growth, so South Africa is most likely in stagflation.

What is some inflation good

If you are a business and expect to be able to increase prices by about 4% a year, you could look to find better or cheaper input supplies or lower your manufacturing costs while still earning more revenue from the same sales.

A low inflationary environment supports economic growth which allows for an increase in sales.

Low inflation allows investments to rise but a number greater than inflation and it allows the interest rate to also be moderate to allow those wanting to borrow to do so at acceptable levels while offering those that have savings to get more for doing so than inflation removes.

This is the ideal and there is still a wide range of views about if it is a good or bad thing.

It is easier to accept why hyperinflation is very bad, it ensures you will not want to save, it will make investment for growth impossible because the cost and the interest rates would far exceed the returns but mostly it makes change so rapid that no-one can adapt.

Reserve Banks

Central Banks or Reserve Banks are independent bodies that are tasked to manage the money supply to the banking sector and so to us.

They are supposed to balance the growth of the economy with letting it get overheated which is to say have inflation and debt become an issue. The principle tool to mange the economy is the rate at which money can be borrowed and how much money is available to borrow.

When it does issue money it offers bond to pay it back over a period of time. Often a country will print money issuing bonds in its own currency and sold to investors in that country, but when there is not enough investment available in a country they may have to issue bonds in foreign currency which is a lot more risky.

The strangest bit of jargon I came across while learning more about money supply and inflation is seigniorage which is the difference in cost to produce money versus the value of the money. Depending on your age you may remember the 5c, 2c and 1c coin. If you are of advanced years you may even remember the 1/2c. All of those coins have been withdrawn from circulation because the cost to produce the coin or the value of the metal to make it was more than the coin was worth.

South Africa used to have R1, R2 and R5 notes which have now become coins. The coins may cost almost as much as the value of the coin, but coins last much longer than notes, many years versus a few months and so while a paper note is cheaper than a coin, the frequency that notes need to be replaced makes coins a better deal. A final oddity is the reason we don’t have a R500 or R1000 note.

If the value of the note is worth too much more than the cost to produce it, it encourages counterfeiting and makes life easier for criminals who prefer to move money as cash rather than pesky banks that may ask too many questions.

Hopefully you feel a little better about inflation and understand that despite prices always rising there is some method in the madness.




2 February 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

In ? we trust

26 January 2022 7:15 PM

For a growing group of people that answer is no-one

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The James Webb telescope is what we needed to see humanity's past and future

19 January 2022 7:15 PM

Long delays and massive costs aside, this is epic engineering

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One in a billion - Ethereum co-founder is not your typical billionaire

8 December 2021 7:15 PM

At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most in a lifetime

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Biscuits are big business

24 November 2021 7:15 PM

There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brands

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting the trains back on track

17 November 2021 7:15 PM

Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?

10 November 2021 7:15 PM

South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots

3 November 2021 7:15 PM

Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantly

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When might happen next for China and Taiwan

13 October 2021 7:15 PM

Is Taiwan part of China or an independent country? Officially it is part of China, but it is a lot more complex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The games people play are the games businesses play

6 October 2021 7:15 PM

Are you a player or being played?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How do I know a lot can happen in 23 years? I Googled it

29 September 2021 7:15 PM

The search giant is 23 years old, it is mostly amazing but doesn’t say don’t be evil anymore

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Judge Maya is incredibly strong candidate for Chief Justice post - Karyn Maughan

Politics

It's back: Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts until Monday

Local

Nehawu files papers against ANC, demands party pay staff salaries immediately

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

WHO urges countries not to drop the ball on tracking COVID

2 February 2022 7:20 PM

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi discharged from hospital

2 February 2022 6:40 PM

State capture report: Brown steered Denel business towards the Guptas

2 February 2022 6:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA