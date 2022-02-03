Game Stores reopening looted Soweto and Vosloorus branches
Following the unrest in July, that affected 10 of its stores, retailer Game has started revamping some of its affected stores.
Soweto and Vosloorus are two of the stores that will be reopened.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Game Marketing VP Katherine Madley to weigh in on these stores opening.
If we go back to those eight horrific days in July and what those shops looked like at the end, it is actually remarkable to see the turnaround.Katherine Madley, Marketing VP - Game
Game has redone every single one of its categories and has propelled itself into the future with new products and new exciting innovations.Katherine Madley, Marketing VP - Game
Listen below to the full conversation:
