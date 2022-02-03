'Gauteng public healthcare doctors have not been paid full Jan salaries'





Doctors in Public healthcare sector in Gauteng say they have not been paid their full salaries for January.

South African Medical Association chairperson - Public Sector Advocacy Forum (PSAT) Dr Akhtar Hussain says the organisation warned the government that interns will join in January and the placement was delayed that it created a problem.

This is not the first time, these Gauteng doctors don't get their salaries every year at the end of January, he says.

The Department of Health will blame Treasury for not giving the funds. During the pandemic 30-40% of doctors have gotten infected, they are over worked and due to the shortage of PPE, the working conditions are bad. Dr Akhtar Hussain, Chairperson - Public Sector Advocacy Forum - South African Medical Association

