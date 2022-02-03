Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:11
Pepkor expands into Latin America with Brazilian value retail group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How to maximize the tax benefits on your investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Gauteng public healthcare doctors have not been paid full Jan salaries' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Akhtar Hussain to give more insight on why the doctors have not been paid. 3 February 2022 7:53 AM
Game Stores reopening looted Soweto and Vosloorus branches Bongani Bingwa speaks to Game Marketing VP Katherine Madley to weigh in on these stores opening. 3 February 2022 7:29 AM
Take part in '702 Listens' survey: Help us identify and tackle issues Station Manager Mzo Jojwana says 702 aims to make a difference by walking the talk with its listeners. 2 February 2022 3:28 PM
View all Local
Judge Maya is incredibly strong candidate for Chief Justice post - Karyn Maughan John Perlman chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan on the interview process for the position of Chief Justice. 2 February 2022 4:48 PM
Nehawu files papers against ANC, demands party pay staff salaries immediately The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union has accused the ANC of deliberately failing to honour its contractual obli... 2 February 2022 11:30 AM
Crime trail gets cold when things are sent for further investigation - Madonsela Bongani Bingwa chats to Professor Thuli Madonsela to weigh in on the second part of the State Capture Inquiry Report. 2 February 2022 7:48 AM
View all Politics
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities. 2 February 2022 7:32 PM
You might not like inflation but it is important for the economy At just the right level, it can help economies grow 2 February 2022 7:15 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
View all Business
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...) 31 January 2022 8:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Little girl bringing kitten to school leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2022 8:27 AM
Guy announcing his vasectomy has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2022 8:27 AM
Is it Broccoli or Brocoooli? Boy hilariously corrects parents pronunciation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 February 2022 8:12 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Gauteng public healthcare doctors have not been paid full Jan salaries'

3 February 2022 7:53 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Gauteng doctors not paid for overtime
gauteng public sector doctors
gauteng doctors

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Akhtar Hussain to give more insight on why the doctors have not been paid.

Doctors in Public healthcare sector in Gauteng say they have not been paid their full salaries for January.

South African Medical Association chairperson - Public Sector Advocacy Forum (PSAT) Dr Akhtar Hussain says the organisation warned the government that interns will join in January and the placement was delayed that it created a problem.

RELATED: More than 50 Gauteng doctors still not paid for January

This is not the first time, these Gauteng doctors don't get their salaries every year at the end of January, he says.

Bongani Bingwa chat to Hussain to give more insight on why the doctors have not been paid.

The Department of Health will blame Treasury for not giving the funds. During the pandemic 30-40% of doctors have gotten infected, they are over worked and due to the shortage of PPE, the working conditions are bad.

Dr Akhtar Hussain, Chairperson - Public Sector Advocacy Forum - South African Medical Association

Listen below to the full conversation:




3 February 2022 7:53 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Gauteng doctors not paid for overtime
gauteng public sector doctors
gauteng doctors

More from Local

Game Stores reopening looted Soweto and Vosloorus branches

3 February 2022 7:29 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Game Marketing VP Katherine Madley to weigh in on these stores opening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take part in '702 Listens' survey: Help us identify and tackle issues

2 February 2022 3:28 PM

Station Manager Mzo Jojwana says 702 aims to make a difference by walking the talk with its listeners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Policy regulating scrap metal is good, policing is an issue'

2 February 2022 2:27 PM

Metal Recyclers Association of South Africa executive committee member Stephan Pretorius reflects on the scrap metal industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women still under-represented in all spheres of law - Maya

2 February 2022 12:56 PM

Supreme Court of Appeal President Judge Mandisa Maya is appearing before the Judicial Service Commission as one of four candidates for the position of Chief Justice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nehawu files papers against ANC, demands party pay staff salaries immediately

2 February 2022 11:30 AM

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union has accused the ANC of deliberately failing to honour its contractual obligations since October last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa does not need the R11-billion World Bank loan - DA

2 February 2022 11:08 AM

Clement Manyathela chats with Democratic Alliance's Dion George and African National Congress's Joe Maswanganyi to reflect on the Treasury's explanation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's back: Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts until Monday

2 February 2022 7:14 AM

The power utility says power cuts will start from 11 am on Wednesday until 5 am on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach

1 February 2022 8:16 PM

'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report

1 February 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo

1 February 2022 7:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Gauteng public healthcare doctors have not been paid full Jan salaries'

Local

Game Stores reopening looted Soweto and Vosloorus branches

Local

Judge Maya is incredibly strong candidate for Chief Justice post - Karyn Maughan

Politics

EWN Highlights

ANC in eThekwini calls for arrest of those behind murders of its councillors

3 February 2022 8:12 AM

5 people killed in car crash involving petrol tanker outside Alberton

3 February 2022 7:59 AM

Maya: I'm not good because I'm a woman, I'm just a good woman judge

3 February 2022 7:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA