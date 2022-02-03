



Guy announcing his vasectomy has everyone talking

Social media is talking after a guy announcing that he had a vasectomy has gone viral.

I did it. I just got my irreversible vasectomy done.



I'm 29. Unmarried. No children and no intention of ever having any. I've wanted this for years. It's surreal.



Thank you to everyone who advised, donated, and @NthabiWabi for supporting me through every step 💕 pic.twitter.com/ULwFeABvh9 — Divorce Photographer ♌ (@JagIsOffline) February 2, 2022

