Inequality in SA now is worse than it was in 1994 - Adam Habib





University of London School of Oriental and African Studies director Professor Adam Habib says he is worried about South Africa and how angry people are.

He says the African National Congress came into power in 1994 and said it was going to address the interest of the poor.

However, in 2022, inequality in South Africa is worse than what it was in 1994.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on #HangingOutWithClement, Habib says even though an unequal and unfair society was inherited, instead of addressing those issues, they became worse.

That doesn't mean we didn't do good things, we have opened up education, the political system and created lots of opportunities. Professor Adam Habib, Director - School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London

We had a choice to invest our resources in the slow emergence of the black middle class, instead what we wanted to do was to create enough rich people so that we can match the numbers of white rich people. In a sense we accelerated inequality within the society. Professor Adam Habib, Director - School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London

Habib says he felt bruitalised when the former Wits vice-chancellor had come under fire in March 2021 for using the N-word during a meeting with students.

I had said that if anyone uses the N-word against another human being, bring it to my attention and we will handle it and take action. Then they said but you used the word now, but I said I am using it in a context to say that we will take action. They said no you are not allowed to use it. Professor Adam Habib, Director - School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London

