POWER OUTAGES: Koeberg and Medupi setbacks deal blow to Eskom capacity
There has been a slight improvement in the country's struggling power system compared with yesterday. However, power cuts are set to continue until 5am on Monday.
Several generators broke down this week a, scenario we've heard time and time again. This morning Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter gave an update.
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tells Ray White more on The Midday Report.
As things stand now the load shedding will carry on until 5am on Monday. Unit 2 of the Koeberg power station has been off since 17 January 2022 for planned maintenance, an extension project and a steam generator replacement. This will be off for four months all the way to April.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
That means we will only get half the capacity that normally comes out of the Koeberg nuclear power station. Once that unit has successfully been returned to service during April we will just wait for the winter months and immediately we will take off Unit 1 and give it the same treatment.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
We will go for at least 10 months this year with Koeberg operating at half capacity. Last year the explosion at Medupi power station took down 720 megawatts from Unit 4. That unit can only return to service during August 2024. That, therefore, has already reduced the available capacity by some 1,600 megawatts of you consider what I've just said about Koeberg and now Medupi.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37170559_candle-light-shine-on-incandescent-bulb-no-electricity-makes-electrical-equipment-useless.html?vti=mle47vc9i9wevwqixh-1-11
More from Local
Inequality in SA now is worse than it was in 1994 - Adam Habib
This week Clement Manyathela chats to University of London School of Oriental and African Studies director Professor Adam Habib.Read More
'Gauteng public healthcare doctors have not been paid full Jan salaries'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Akhtar Hussain to give more insight on why the doctors have not been paid.Read More
Game Stores reopening looted Soweto and Vosloorus branches
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Game Marketing VP Katherine Madley to weigh in on these stores opening.Read More
Take part in '702 Listens' survey: Help us identify and tackle issues
Station Manager Mzo Jojwana says 702 aims to make a difference by walking the talk with its listeners.Read More
'Policy regulating scrap metal is good, policing is an issue'
Metal Recyclers Association of South Africa executive committee member Stephan Pretorius reflects on the scrap metal industry.Read More
Women still under-represented in all spheres of law - Maya
Supreme Court of Appeal President Judge Mandisa Maya is appearing before the Judicial Service Commission as one of four candidates for the position of Chief Justice.Read More
Nehawu files papers against ANC, demands party pay staff salaries immediately
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union has accused the ANC of deliberately failing to honour its contractual obligations since October last year.Read More
South Africa does not need the R11-billion World Bank loan - DA
Clement Manyathela chats with Democratic Alliance's Dion George and African National Congress's Joe Maswanganyi to reflect on the Treasury's explanation.Read More
It's back: Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts until Monday
The power utility says power cuts will start from 11 am on Wednesday until 5 am on Monday.Read More