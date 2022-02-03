POWER OUTAGES: Koeberg and Medupi setbacks deal blow to Eskom capacity





There has been a slight improvement in the country's struggling power system compared with yesterday. However, power cuts are set to continue until 5am on Monday.

Several generators broke down this week a, scenario we've heard time and time again. This morning Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter gave an update.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tells Ray White more on The Midday Report.

As things stand now the load shedding will carry on until 5am on Monday. Unit 2 of the Koeberg power station has been off since 17 January 2022 for planned maintenance, an extension project and a steam generator replacement. This will be off for four months all the way to April. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

That means we will only get half the capacity that normally comes out of the Koeberg nuclear power station. Once that unit has successfully been returned to service during April we will just wait for the winter months and immediately we will take off Unit 1 and give it the same treatment. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

We will go for at least 10 months this year with Koeberg operating at half capacity. Last year the explosion at Medupi power station took down 720 megawatts from Unit 4. That unit can only return to service during August 2024. That, therefore, has already reduced the available capacity by some 1,600 megawatts of you consider what I've just said about Koeberg and now Medupi. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

