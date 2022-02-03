There are cut-off ages for cancer screening - Oncologist
Oncologist Dr Omondi Ogude says people can save their lives by getting screened for cancer.
Screening is about how one can catch cancer before it becomes a problem, he adds.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Ogude says there are cut-offs for cancer screening for certain ages.
The common cancers for females like breast cancer and cancer of the cervix where you do a pep smear at about age 21 and for breast cancer at about age 40.Dr Omondi Ogude, Oncologist
For prostate cancer, males need to get screened at age 50 to get a PSA blood test.Dr Omondi Ogude, Oncologist
Listen below to the full interview:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/mammogram.html?oriSearch=mamogram&sti=mj6c6wfc8yi86hr86d|
