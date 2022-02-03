Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

There are cut-off ages for cancer screening - Oncologist

3 February 2022 2:42 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Early breast cancer
Cervical and prostate cancer
#Cancer

Relebogile Mabotja, chats to oncologist Dr Omondi Ogude about the importance of early detection.

Oncologist Dr Omondi Ogude says people can save their lives by getting screened for cancer.

Screening is about how one can catch cancer before it becomes a problem, he adds.

RELATED: Early detection is very important in fighting breast cancer - Dr Fundile Nyati

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Ogude says there are cut-offs for cancer screening for certain ages.

The common cancers for females like breast cancer and cancer of the cervix where you do a pep smear at about age 21 and for breast cancer at about age 40.

Dr Omondi Ogude, Oncologist

For prostate cancer, males need to get screened at age 50 to get a PSA blood test.

Dr Omondi Ogude, Oncologist

Listen below to the full interview:




