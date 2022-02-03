



JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo has categorically rejected suggestions that he and his courts are favourably disposed towards President Cyril Ramaphosa, while always finding against former President Jacob Zuma.

The issue of alleged bias was put to Mlambo during his interview under way on Thursday before the Judicial Service Commission.

Mlambo has been involved in several high-profile politically charged cases, including the Nkandla judgment against Zuma and the rejection of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s remedial action against Ramaphosa over his CR17 funding to become ANC President.

The questions arose from objections to Mlambo’s nomination for chief justice from the group, Democracy in Action.

Mlambo patiently explained the reasons for the court's decisions and pointed out that there had been judgments both in favour and against both Zuma and Ramaphosa.

“We approach cases on the facts as they come to us and our application of the law leads us to the outcomes that we reach in those matters. So, it is completely unfortunate that people are saying I was unfair and against the former president and am in favour of the current president. I deny it – it’s not like that - it’s not how I operate. I value my independence and impartiality and open-mindedness.”

Mlambo also rejected suggestions he had flip-flopped on the issue of the extent of the powers of the Public Protector’s remedial action, saying she went too far in the CR17 matter in ordering the National Prosecuting Authority to investigate and report back to her in 30 days, citing the importance of prosecutorial independence.

This article first appeared on EWN : 'That’s not how I operate': Mlambo denies favouring CR over JZ in rulings