About 40 entities have been stopped for operating bogus colleges - Buti Manamela
As part of a campaign to warn the public against bogus institutions of higher learning, the deputy minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation (DHET) Buti Manamela visited two private colleges in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Speaking to John Perlman, Manamela says on Thursday he also visited a college in Johannesburg which was found to not have registered with the Department of Higher Education nor with any of the quality assurer bodies that the department has.
This college is offering something that they are not allowed to offer, therefore we are also charging them with fraudButi Manamela, Deputy minister - Higher Education, Science and Innovation
He says by 2018, the department had successfully prosecuted about 40 individuals or entities that had been operating illegally.
Manamela says the department has also been working with law enforcement agencies as well as the FBI as some of these bogus colleges are from the USA.
However, the deputy minister added that some colleges, get closed down and then open another facility elsewhere which makes it difficult for the department to fight these bogus schools.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
Mogoeng: I apologise for Israel comments 'as ordered'
In a statement released on Thursday, the former chief justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, made it clear that he was apologising because he was forced to by the law.Read More
'That’s not how I operate': Mlambo denies favouring CR over JZ in rulings
Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo has been involved in several high-profile politically charged cases, including the Nkandla judgment against Jacob Zuma.Read More
There are cut-off ages for cancer screening - Oncologist
Relebogile Mabotja, chats to oncologist Dr Omondi Ogude about the importance of early detection.Read More
POWER OUTAGES: Koeberg and Medupi setbacks deal blow to Eskom capacity
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Koeberg Unit 2 has been off since 17 January 2022 for planned maintenance, while Medupi Unit 4 can only return to service in August 2024.Read More
Inequality in SA now is worse than it was in 1994 - Adam Habib
This week Clement Manyathela chats to University of London School of Oriental and African Studies director Professor Adam Habib.Read More
'Gauteng public healthcare doctors have not been paid full Jan salaries'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Akhtar Hussain to give more insight on why the doctors have not been paid.Read More
Game Stores reopening looted Soweto and Vosloorus branches
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Game Marketing VP Katherine Madley to weigh in on these stores opening.Read More
Take part in '702 Listens' survey: Help us identify and tackle issues
Station Manager Mzo Jojwana says 702 aims to make a difference by walking the talk with its listeners.Read More
'Policy regulating scrap metal is good, policing is an issue'
Metal Recyclers Association of South Africa executive committee member Stephan Pretorius reflects on the scrap metal industry.Read More