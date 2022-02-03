About 40 entities have been stopped for operating bogus colleges - Buti Manamela





As part of a campaign to warn the public against bogus institutions of higher learning, the deputy minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation (DHET) Buti Manamela visited two private colleges in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Speaking to John Perlman, Manamela says on Thursday he also visited a college in Johannesburg which was found to not have registered with the Department of Higher Education nor with any of the quality assurer bodies that the department has.

This college is offering something that they are not allowed to offer, therefore we are also charging them with fraud Buti Manamela, Deputy minister - Higher Education, Science and Innovation

He says by 2018, the department had successfully prosecuted about 40 individuals or entities that had been operating illegally.

Manamela says the department has also been working with law enforcement agencies as well as the FBI as some of these bogus colleges are from the USA.

However, the deputy minister added that some colleges, get closed down and then open another facility elsewhere which makes it difficult for the department to fight these bogus schools.

