Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert

3 February 2022 8:06 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Vodacom
Bruce Whitfield
Mistaken identity
Wendy Knowler
debt collection
consumer issues
collection agencies
debt collectors
Association of Debt Recovery Agents
Adra
Council for Debt Collectors
CFDC

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show

If you don't pay your bills you an expect to hear from a debt collector.

But what do you do when you're harassed by a collection agency to pay back money that is in fact not owed by you?

RELATED: Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology

Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says she often hears from people whose cell number has somehow been attached erroneously to a debt.

"No matter how many times they supply proof that they never contracted with the credit provider on whose behalf money is being collected, the calls and SMSs continue."

Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash

Knowler followed up on the case of Joburg resident Andrew R who has been struggling to get debt collectors off his back for TWO YEARS, with no success.

Someone owes Vodacom R420,000 and it is not him.

RELATED: 'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'

Eight years ago, Andrew deregistered a shelf company he'd bought years before - his name and ID number do not match that of any of the directors of the company which owes Vodacom that small fortune.

Despite providing the necessary documentation as proof he got handed over anyway - either to multiple companies, or to one which sold it on and on.

No-one takes responsibility for fixing the error as it goes back too far... The system is broken in this respect... They just keep up the harassment - in Andrew’s case, two years of it.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

I said to Vodacom: 'It is unconscionable that an innocent person’s peace gets messed with by false accusations and pay up harassment FOR YEARS possibly, despite them providing solid evidence to prove their innocence.'

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

It transpires that the debt was accrued by the previous owner of the company Andrew bought .

Vodacom apologised, promising to "make sure that our processes are tightened to avoid something like this in the future".

It has instructed the debt collectors concerned to halt collections pertaining to the account.

Eventually some people probably pay the money to make the collectors go away!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

If you say it's a case of mistaken identity, the collectors need to cease the collection process and investigate says the Association of Debt Recovery Agents (Adra).

This was echoed by the Council for Debt Collectors (CFDC).

Adra noted that credit providers have panels of debt recovery firms and they are rated according to their recovery rate.

If one doesn't perform they give it to another and often the history of the matter doesn't get passed on!

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler emphasizes that - whether the debt is yours or not - you have the right to a statement of the amount owed and how it was calculated.

For more detail, take a listen:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert




