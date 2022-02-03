Make quite sure your side-hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job
It's great to have a side-hustle and a second source of income to make ends meet, but could it get you fired from your primary job?
In view of the financial crunch unleashed by the Covid-19 lockdowns some employers have become flexible around this issue, but you could still get into trouble.
Bruce Whitfield finds out how you can make sure you protect yourself.
What could go wrong? Well, quite a lot of things says Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.
Every employer can choose to disallow side-hustling, or allow it subject to certain conditions she notes.
First of all, you need to check your employment contract.
Does it prohibit moonlighting or side-hustling?Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
If it doesn't, check your employer's policy. Are there provisions against that? If you're unsure there should be somebody you can speak to in management... If it is permissible, what are the dos and don'ts.Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
If your employer bars another working gig completely, you'll have to make a choice about whether you want to resign and go fulltime with your 'secondary job'.
If it's a complete 'no' you have to abide by that no.Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
If you're working really hard... but you still want to spend a little bit of time building something else to help supplement your income and your boss says no, I would argue that you're in the wrong place anyway!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Make quite sure your side-hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_102909433_side-hustle-of-the-notes-in-the-notebook.html?term=side%2Bhustle&vti=o50fouptluo9xkp1rq-1-8
