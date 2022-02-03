Pepkor (PEP, Ackermans) makes R3 billion move into South America
Pepkor Holdings is expanding into South America with the acquisition of a majority stake in Brazil’s Grupo Avenida.
The value retailer has 130 stores in Brazil, specialising in low-cost clothing.
Pepkor agreed to buy 87% of Avenida for less than R3.2 billion ($208 million), reports Bloomberg.
The South African chains Pepkor owns include PEP, Ackermans and Tekkie Town.
“We are excited about this new chapter for Pepkor to enter a new geography with enormous growth potential" says CEO Leon Lourens.
On The Money Show, Lourens tells Bruce Whitfield that what Avenida does in Brazil is very similar to what Pepkor does on the African continent.
While Avenida's store footprint is not as big as Pepkor's (more than 5 470 stores), the potential of the group is very big he says.
They're also in the discount and value sector of the clothing market... culturally very much the same as we are, as well as business-wise.Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor
In that market of 211 million people we believe there is huge potential for expansion, and that we can increase our number of stores rather quickly.Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor
Lourens says Pepkor's business forays into Australia as well as Central and Eastern Europe prove that it can be successful with ventures abroad.
The reason why that is possible is because of our business model, the fact that we're more defensive, the fact that we're not so exposed to fashion risk, etcetera.Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor
We haven't given up on South Africa and there are still opportunities here, but we also have to explore new avenues for growth... Looking at the retail sector here, most of the sizeable retailers are already in the hands of the 'big five' listed retailers.Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor
Listen to the interview with the Pepkor CEO in the audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Pepkor (PEP, Ackermans) makes R3 billion move into South America
Source : https://www.pepstores.com/page/pep-facts
More from Business
Make quite sure your side-hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job
Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.Read More
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services, moves into lower-income group'
Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money ShowRead More
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities.Read More
You might not like inflation but it is important for the economy
At just the right level, it can help economies growRead More
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.Read More
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB.Read More
We ran our diesel hard. Our dam levels are too low - André de Ruyter (Eskom)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom Group CEO André de Ruyter.Read More
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win
Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.Read More