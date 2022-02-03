Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Kwantu Feature: Origins of the Bapedi Nation
Guests
Maswika-Dithaba Mabogoane - Founder of Bapedi Culture and Tradition Tv (audio and visual streaming channel)
Talkers/Open Line
Pepkor (PEP, Ackermans) makes R3 billion move into South America

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Leon Lourens about Pepkor's acquisition in Brazil.

Pepkor Holdings is expanding into South America with the acquisition of a majority stake in Brazil’s Grupo Avenida.

The value retailer has 130 stores in Brazil, specialising in low-cost clothing.

Pepkor agreed to buy 87% of Avenida for less than R3.2 billion ($208 million), reports Bloomberg.

The South African chains Pepkor owns include PEP, Ackermans and Tekkie Town.

Image: pepstores.com

“We are excited about this new chapter for Pepkor to enter a new geography with enormous growth potential" says CEO Leon Lourens.

On The Money Show, Lourens tells Bruce Whitfield that what Avenida does in Brazil is very similar to what Pepkor does on the African continent.

While Avenida's store footprint is not as big as Pepkor's (more than 5 470 stores), the potential of the group is very big he says.

They're also in the discount and value sector of the clothing market... culturally very much the same as we are, as well as business-wise.

Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor

In that market of 211 million people we believe there is huge potential for expansion, and that we can increase our number of stores rather quickly.

Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor

Lourens says Pepkor's business forays into Australia as well as Central and Eastern Europe prove that it can be successful with ventures abroad.

The reason why that is possible is because of our business model, the fact that we're more defensive, the fact that we're not so exposed to fashion risk, etcetera.

Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor

We haven't given up on South Africa and there are still opportunities here, but we also have to explore new avenues for growth... Looking at the retail sector here, most of the sizeable retailers are already in the hands of the 'big five' listed retailers.

Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor

Listen to the interview with the Pepkor CEO in the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Pepkor (PEP, Ackermans) makes R3 billion move into South America




