Mogoeng: I apologise for Israel comments 'as ordered'
JOHANNESBURG - Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Thursday released an apology for pro-Israel comments he made last year.
"I, Mogoeng Mogoeng, the former Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, hereby apologise unconditionally for becoming involved in political controversy through my utterances at the online seminar (webinar) hosted by the Jerusalem Post on 23 June 2020, in which I participated," he said in a statement.
Mogoeng made it clear that he was apologising because he was forced to by the law.
"The operative expression here is 'unless forced by the law'. The Judicial Conduct Committee is a creature of statute the law. Unless set aside, its orders are lawful and binding. And the rule of law is one of the foundational values of our democratic State. It demands of all, including the Chief Justice, to comply with all lawful orders however much we might disagree with them.
"Individually and together with my judicial colleagues, I have over the years made orders and expected all, including Presidents, to comply with them and they did. I am now forced by the law - the order of the lawfully constituted Appeal Panel of the Judicial Conduct Committee to apologise unconditionally in terms of the prescribed apology. And because I am not above the law, I hereby apologise as ordered," he said.
During a Jerusalem Post webinar alongside the South African Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein, he said South Africans and Africans at large had not cut diplomatic ties with colonisers yet they criticised Israel.
“Did Israel take away our land or the land of Africa, did Israel take our mineral wealth? We’ve got to move from a position of principle here,” he said at the time.
The former chief justice began his statement with an acknowledgement of "666" in reference to the day when the outcome of his appeal was given. Some Christians believe it to be the mark of a beast from the Revelations book in the Bible.
"Just before the dawn of day number 666 of the lockdown in our land, I was informed of the outcome of my appeal against the five findings made against me and the sanction imposed on me by Mojapelo DJP."
Mogoeng was instructed to issue an unconditional apology following his comments.
The Judicial Conduct Committee had been tasked with probing several complaints against Mogoeng and whether he contravened the code of judicial conduct. He was found guilty and then appealed.
But the Judicial Conduct Appeals Committee last month upheld the original instruction to apologise. The complaints were brought by Africa 4 Palestine, the SA BDS Coalition and the Women's Cultural Group.
The Judicial Conduct Committee said this was for becoming involved in political controversy through his utterances at the online seminar hosted by the Jerusalem Post on 23 June 2020.
The committee, by a majority, has directed that a copy of the apology must be released by Mogoeng to the office of the Chief Justice and the media within 10 days of this decision.
South Africa has in the past not replaced its ambassador to Israel, and two years ago called for the embassy to be downgraded to a liaison office. South Africa also supports Palestine in its fight against Israel for land and resources.
Mogoeng retired from the judiciary last year.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mogoeng: I apologise for Israel comments 'as ordered'
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
