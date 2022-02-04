World Cancer Day: 'Stem cell transplant tool in treating blood cancers'

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure - Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng -UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health | Medical Doctor at DISA Clinic | Author | Broadcaster
Today at 14:35
702 unplugged - Jesse Clegg
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Jesse Clegg
Today at 18:09
Zondo findings highlight need to hold errant directors responsible
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Silver Lining Gumboots
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Liz Payne - Director and Co-founder at Silver Lining Gumboots
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Parly Speaker fails in bid to appeal decision to grant PP legal representation The apex court said that a reasonable and fair procedure required full legal representation and did not detract from accountabilit... 4 February 2022 12:12 PM
A Chief Justice should be someone of integrity, Zondo tells JSC Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is the fourth and final candidate to be interviewed for the position of Chief Justice. 4 February 2022 11:55 AM
The genesis of the JSC and how it came to be body that appoints Chief Justice Clement Manyathela chats to High Court advocate Lunga Siyo to weigh in on the Judicial Service Commission interviews. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
View all Local
Lord Peter Hain urges UK to act on Bain misconduct The British politician has put in an appeal for both the UK and US to suspend all public sector contracts with Bain & Company. 4 February 2022 8:15 AM
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group' Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 3 February 2022 8:14 PM
Judge Maya is incredibly strong candidate for Chief Justice post - Karyn Maughan John Perlman chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan on the interview process for the position of Chief Justice. 2 February 2022 4:48 PM
View all Politics
De Ruyter says Eskom's pump storage reserves recovered, diesel replenished The utility's CEO, Andre de Ruyter has given another update following two days of stage two rolling power cuts which will last unt... 4 February 2022 10:17 AM
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
View all Business
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities. 2 February 2022 7:32 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Parody video poking fun at Eskom's loadshedding return goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 February 2022 8:35 AM
WATCH: Little girl bringing kitten to school leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2022 8:27 AM
Guy announcing his vasectomy has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2022 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

World Cancer Day: 'Stem cell transplant tool in treating blood cancers'

4 February 2022 7:43 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Cancer
stem cells
stem cell donation
stem cell donor
blood cancer

DKMS Africa Director Dr Theo Gerdener urges the public to become stem cell donors as without donations nothing can be done.

Clinical Haematologist at Albert Alberts Stem cell Transplant Centre and Medical Director at DKMS Africa Dr Theo Gerdener says blood cancers are immanently treatable and these cancers respond very well to stem cell transplantation.

He adds that stem cell transplants are an extra tool in treating blood cancers, but without donations, nothing can be done.

RELATED: There are cut-off ages for cancer screening - Oncologist

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on World Cancer Day, Gerdener says blood cancers affect everyone.

It happens from children less that 1 years of age, up until over the age of 90. There is no racial or gender divide. Every single person is at risk of developing a blood cancer but unlike other cancers, there are no preventative measures and there are no known risks associated with blood cancers.

Dr Theo Gerdener, Clinical Haematologist and Director - DKMS Africa

We need people from all walks of life to go test and become stem cell donors as stem cell transplantation is the one thing we have that we do not have with other cancers.

Dr Theo Gerdener, Clinical Haematologist and Director - DKMS Africa

Listen below to the full conversation:




4 February 2022 7:43 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Cancer
stem cells
stem cell donation
stem cell donor
blood cancer

More from Local

Parly Speaker fails in bid to appeal decision to grant PP legal representation

4 February 2022 12:12 PM

The apex court said that a reasonable and fair procedure required full legal representation and did not detract from accountability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Chief Justice should be someone of integrity, Zondo tells JSC

4 February 2022 11:55 AM

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is the fourth and final candidate to be interviewed for the position of Chief Justice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The genesis of the JSC and how it came to be body that appoints Chief Justice

4 February 2022 11:20 AM

Clement Manyathela chats to High Court advocate Lunga Siyo to weigh in on the Judicial Service Commission interviews.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

De Ruyter says Eskom's pump storage reserves recovered, diesel replenished

4 February 2022 10:17 AM

The utility's CEO, Andre de Ruyter has given another update following two days of stage two rolling power cuts which will last until early Monday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Weather Service issues warning for disruptive rain, flooding for Gauteng

4 February 2022 10:08 AM

A warning has been issued to emergency services in the province as well as in Mpumalanga and western bushveld of Limpopo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group'

3 February 2022 8:14 PM

Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert

3 February 2022 8:06 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mogoeng: I apologise for Israel comments 'as ordered'

3 February 2022 5:11 PM

In a statement released on Thursday, the former chief justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, made it clear that he was apologising because he was forced to by the law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

About 40 entities have been stopped for operating bogus colleges - Buti Manamela

3 February 2022 4:21 PM

John Perlman chats to Higher Education, Science and Innovation Deputy Minister Buti Manamela about the department's fight against illegal colleges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'That’s not how I operate': Mlambo denies favouring CR over JZ in rulings

3 February 2022 3:14 PM

Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo has been involved in several high-profile politically charged cases, including the Nkandla judgment against Jacob Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The genesis of the JSC and how it came to be body that appoints Chief Justice

Local

World Cancer Day: 'Stem cell transplant tool in treating blood cancers'

Local

Lord Peter Hain urges UK to act on Bain misconduct

Politics

EWN Highlights

ANC's Mashatile says Ramaphosa willing to account for comments on leaked audio

4 February 2022 12:47 PM

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe's bail bid dismissed

4 February 2022 12:18 PM

A Chief Justice should be someone of integrity, Zondo tells JSC

4 February 2022 11:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA