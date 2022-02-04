World Cancer Day: 'Stem cell transplant tool in treating blood cancers'





Clinical Haematologist at Albert Alberts Stem cell Transplant Centre and Medical Director at DKMS Africa Dr Theo Gerdener says blood cancers are immanently treatable and these cancers respond very well to stem cell transplantation.

He adds that stem cell transplants are an extra tool in treating blood cancers, but without donations, nothing can be done.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on World Cancer Day, Gerdener says blood cancers affect everyone.

It happens from children less that 1 years of age, up until over the age of 90. There is no racial or gender divide. Every single person is at risk of developing a blood cancer but unlike other cancers, there are no preventative measures and there are no known risks associated with blood cancers. Dr Theo Gerdener, Clinical Haematologist and Director - DKMS Africa

We need people from all walks of life to go test and become stem cell donors as stem cell transplantation is the one thing we have that we do not have with other cancers. Dr Theo Gerdener, Clinical Haematologist and Director - DKMS Africa

Listen below to the full conversation: