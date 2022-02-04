Lord Peter Hain urges UK to act on Bain misconduct





Following an appeal from Lord Peter Hain, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK Cabinet Office will "look into" consultancy Bain & Company "with urgency".

The British politician and anti-apartheid fighter has put in an appeal for both the UK and the USA to suspend all public sector contracts with Bain & Company.

This after the first part of the State Capture Report found that there is evidence that the company colluded with former president Jacob Zuma and the ex Sars commissioner Tom Moyane.

Bongani Bongwa chats with Hain who says the UK government said they took his appeal very serious.

After the Zondo commissions inditement against Bain, which called its activity in Sars as unlawfull and had to be prosecuted. If a global company like Bain behaves like this in one country, maybe it will do the same in another. Lord Peter Hain, Former British MP

