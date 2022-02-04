Streaming issues? Report here
Upside of Failure - Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng
Guests
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng -UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health | Medical Doctor at DISA Clinic | Author | Broadcaster
702 unplugged - Jesse Clegg
Guests
Jesse Clegg
Zondo findings highlight need to hold errant directors responsible
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Market Commentary
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
ZOOM Friday File - Silver Lining Gumboots
Guests
Liz Payne - Director and Co-founder at Silver Lining Gumboots
Lord Peter Hain urges UK to act on Bain misconduct

4 February 2022 8:15 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
British
Lord Peter Hain
Bain & Co

The British politician has put in an appeal for both the UK and US to suspend all public sector contracts with Bain & Company.

Following an appeal from Lord Peter Hain, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK Cabinet Office will "look into" consultancy Bain & Company "with urgency".

The British politician and anti-apartheid fighter has put in an appeal for both the UK and the USA to suspend all public sector contracts with Bain & Company.

This after the first part of the State Capture Report found that there is evidence that the company colluded with former president Jacob Zuma and the ex Sars commissioner Tom Moyane.

Bongani Bongwa chats with Hain who says the UK government said they took his appeal very serious.

After the Zondo commissions inditement against Bain, which called its activity in Sars as unlawfull and had to be prosecuted. If a global company like Bain behaves like this in one country, maybe it will do the same in another.

Lord Peter Hain, Former British MP

Listen below to the full conversation:














