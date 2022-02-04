WATCH: Parody video poking fun at Eskom's loadshedding return goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Little girl bringing kitten to school leaves everyone in stitches

Parody video poking fun at Eskom's loadshedding return goes viral

Social media is in stitches after a Parody video poking fun at Eskom's loadshedding return goes viral.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Post Match conference - Eskom back at work pic.twitter.com/3SEbhDKE5u — Kooks (@Kookie_Kuhle) February 2, 2022

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: