WATCH: Parody video poking fun at Eskom's loadshedding return goes viral
Parody video poking fun at Eskom's loadshedding return goes viral
Social media is in stitches after a Parody video poking fun at Eskom's loadshedding return goes viral.
Watch the hilarious video below:
Post Match conference - Eskom back at work pic.twitter.com/3SEbhDKE5u— Kooks (@Kookie_Kuhle) February 2, 2022
