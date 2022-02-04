The genesis of the JSC and how it came to be body that appoints Chief Justice
The Judicial Service Commission is interviewing Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for the vacant position of Chief Justice.
Zondo is the final candidate to be interviewed after, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, Supreme Court of Appeal president Judge Mandisa Maya as well as Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga took the stand as to why they should be considered for the top job.
Clement Manyathela chats to High Court advocate Lunga Siyo to weigh in on how it came to be that the Judicial Service Commission became the body that appoints chief justice.
The historic significance of having a body just as the JSC has constituted to the way it is today. So historically, the appointment of the judges took place under a process where the judge president of a particular division would identify the need for the appointment of a judge.Lunga Siyo, Advocate - High Court
Together with the minister of justice, they would approach the president with those names and an appointment would be made, he adds.
Because we went into a constitutional democracy where the superior courts were going to have powers to review decisions of government and secondly, powers of passing legislation, it became important that a body that appoints judges was constituted and is constituted by different role players.Lunga Siyo, Advocate - High Court
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @OCJ_RSA/Twitter
