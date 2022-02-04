De Ruyter says Eskom's pump storage reserves recovered, diesel replenished
CAPE TOWN - Eskom said that the power system was looking a lot better than it did earlier this week.
The utility's CEO, Andre de Ruyter has given another update following two days of stage two rolling power cuts which will last until early Monday morning.
"We have recovered our dams, they are essentially full. We have a few pumping hours remaining at three of our major pump storage schemes - we will make that up during the day or so, overnight. Essentially, our pump storages reserves have recovered," De Ruyter said.
De Ruyter said that diesel reserves were also being replenished.
"From a diesel perspective, Gourikwa is full, so we have full availability of diesel reserves there and at Ankerlig, we're currently sitting at 81%, so all in all we're in a much better place than we were when we took the decision to implement stage two load shedding," he said.
This article first appeared on EWN : De Ruyter says Eskom's pump storage reserves recovered, diesel replenished
