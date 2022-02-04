Celebrate beautiful times spent with someone you love - Jesse Clegg

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Legendary Broadcaster, Dan Moyane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dan Moyane - Veteran broadcaster at ....
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things with Grant Lottering
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
GRant Lottering
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SOME REPRIEVE: Eskom reduces power cuts to Stage 1 from 9pm Energy expert Clyde Mallinson says what is happening at Eskom's Kusile Power Station is sad as it is like trying to put together a... 4 February 2022 5:38 PM
Wesbank and Toyota guilty of collusion: 'Consumers suffer,' says watchdog Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala says once an agreement that divides markets or fixes prices is concluded, the inevitable... 4 February 2022 4:32 PM
Parly Speaker fails in bid to appeal decision to grant PP legal representation The apex court said that a reasonable and fair procedure required full legal representation and did not detract from accountabilit... 4 February 2022 12:12 PM
View all Local
Lord Peter Hain urges UK to act on Bain misconduct The British politician has put in an appeal for both the UK and US to suspend all public sector contracts with Bain & Company. 4 February 2022 8:15 AM
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group' Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 3 February 2022 8:14 PM
Judge Maya is incredibly strong candidate for Chief Justice post - Karyn Maughan John Perlman chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan on the interview process for the position of Chief Justice. 2 February 2022 4:48 PM
View all Politics
De Ruyter says Eskom's pump storage reserves recovered, diesel replenished The utility's CEO, Andre de Ruyter has given another update following two days of stage two rolling power cuts which will last unt... 4 February 2022 10:17 AM
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
View all Business
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities. 2 February 2022 7:32 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
View all Sport
Celebrate beautiful times spent with someone you love - Jesse Clegg The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that the song 'Waiting on the Outcome' is very personal as he wrote it just... 4 February 2022 2:54 PM
WATCH: Parody video poking fun at Eskom's loadshedding return goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 February 2022 8:35 AM
WATCH: Little girl bringing kitten to school leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2022 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Celebrate beautiful times spent with someone you love - Jesse Clegg

4 February 2022 2:54 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Music
#702unplugged
Johnny Clegg and Savuka
Jesse Glegg

The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that the song 'Waiting on the Outcome' is very personal as he wrote it just after losing his father, the legendary Jonny Clegg.

Jesse Clegg has premiered the beautiful new music video for his latest single Waiting on the Outcome. According to www.jesseclegg.com, the single is a heartfelt song about finding strength through loss and taking the journey to gain closure and celebrate life.

The song has already started charting on radio stations around South Africa. Recorded from a studio in downtown Los Angeles, California, a few months back, the song was written and produced by Jesse Clegg, Nicholas Furlong and Nicholas Petricca and mixed by Grammy-nominated Tim Pagnotta.

He tells Relebogile Mabotja more on #702Unplugged.

Things were all strange during Covid. This December we did a tour, having a chance to connect through music. Our shows during the national tour were sold out. The song _Waiting on the Outcome _is very personal. I wrote it just after losing my father (legendary musician Jonny Clegg). You are starring the precipice and don't know what the future holds.

Jesse Glegg, Musician

For us as a family, there was an element of craving our own space but we also felt incredible support.

Jesse Glegg, Musician

We all lose loved ones. There is something exciting about celebrating beautiful times spent with someone you love. The music video has some childhood footage, the nostalgia of me and my dad.

Jesse Glegg, Musician

Listen below for a full interview...




4 February 2022 2:54 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Music
#702unplugged
Johnny Clegg and Savuka
Jesse Glegg

More from Entertainment

WATCH: Parody video poking fun at Eskom's loadshedding return goes viral

4 February 2022 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Little girl bringing kitten to school leaves everyone in stitches

3 February 2022 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Guy announcing his vasectomy has everyone talking

3 February 2022 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it Broccoli or Brocoooli? Boy hilariously corrects parents pronunciation

2 February 2022 8:12 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns with great prizes!

1 February 2022 3:48 PM

Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Guy playing soccer mobile game at club has everyone talking

1 February 2022 8:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor asking girlfriend to pay half his bond after learning her pay goes viral

1 February 2022 8:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Woman trying solo night out to meet new people goes viral

31 January 2022 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rihanna launching new lingerie line for men has everyone talking

31 January 2022 8:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patrick Shai funeral: South Africans asked to accept late actor's apology

29 January 2022 11:58 AM

Late actor Patrick Shai’s uncle Pat Kgamedi has urged people to accept the late actor's apology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SOME REPRIEVE: Eskom reduces power cuts to Stage 1 from 9pm

Local

Wesbank and Toyota guilty of collusion: 'Consumers suffer,' says watchdog

Local

The genesis of the JSC and how it came to be body that appoints Chief Justice

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of ebbing, according to AFP data

4 February 2022 7:21 PM

PP welcomes ruling allowing legal representation at impeachment hearing

4 February 2022 7:20 PM

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe to appeal ruling denying him bail

4 February 2022 6:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA