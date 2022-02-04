Celebrate beautiful times spent with someone you love - Jesse Clegg
Jesse Clegg has premiered the beautiful new music video for his latest single Waiting on the Outcome. According to www.jesseclegg.com, the single is a heartfelt song about finding strength through loss and taking the journey to gain closure and celebrate life.
The song has already started charting on radio stations around South Africa. Recorded from a studio in downtown Los Angeles, California, a few months back, the song was written and produced by Jesse Clegg, Nicholas Furlong and Nicholas Petricca and mixed by Grammy-nominated Tim Pagnotta.
He tells Relebogile Mabotja more on #702Unplugged.
Things were all strange during Covid. This December we did a tour, having a chance to connect through music. Our shows during the national tour were sold out. The song _Waiting on the Outcome _is very personal. I wrote it just after losing my father (legendary musician Jonny Clegg). You are starring the precipice and don't know what the future holds.Jesse Glegg, Musician
For us as a family, there was an element of craving our own space but we also felt incredible support.Jesse Glegg, Musician
We all lose loved ones. There is something exciting about celebrating beautiful times spent with someone you love. The music video has some childhood footage, the nostalgia of me and my dad.Jesse Glegg, Musician
Listen below for a full interview...
More from Entertainment
WATCH: Parody video poking fun at Eskom's loadshedding return goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Little girl bringing kitten to school leaves everyone in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Guy announcing his vasectomy has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Is it Broccoli or Brocoooli? Boy hilariously corrects parents pronunciation
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns with great prizes!
Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000.Read More
WATCH: Guy playing soccer mobile game at club has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Doctor asking girlfriend to pay half his bond after learning her pay goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Woman trying solo night out to meet new people goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Rihanna launching new lingerie line for men has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More