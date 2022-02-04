Celebrate beautiful times spent with someone you love - Jesse Clegg





Jesse Clegg has premiered the beautiful new music video for his latest single Waiting on the Outcome. According to www.jesseclegg.com, the single is a heartfelt song about finding strength through loss and taking the journey to gain closure and celebrate life.

The song has already started charting on radio stations around South Africa. Recorded from a studio in downtown Los Angeles, California, a few months back, the song was written and produced by Jesse Clegg, Nicholas Furlong and Nicholas Petricca and mixed by Grammy-nominated Tim Pagnotta.

He tells Relebogile Mabotja more on #702Unplugged.

Things were all strange during Covid. This December we did a tour, having a chance to connect through music. Our shows during the national tour were sold out. The song _Waiting on the Outcome _is very personal. I wrote it just after losing my father (legendary musician Jonny Clegg). You are starring the precipice and don't know what the future holds. Jesse Glegg, Musician

For us as a family, there was an element of craving our own space but we also felt incredible support. Jesse Glegg, Musician

We all lose loved ones. There is something exciting about celebrating beautiful times spent with someone you love. The music video has some childhood footage, the nostalgia of me and my dad. Jesse Glegg, Musician

Listen below for a full interview...