Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Legendary Broadcaster, Dan Moyane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dan Moyane - Veteran broadcaster at ....
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things with Grant Lottering
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
GRant Lottering
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Wesbank and Toyota guilty of collusion: 'Consumers suffer,' says watchdog

4 February 2022 4:32 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Wesbank
Competition Commission
Toyota

Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala says once an agreement that divides markets or fixes prices is concluded, the inevitable outcome is that consumers suffer.

After allegations of dividing the market by allocating customers or suppliers, the Competition Commission has referred motor vehicle finance groups FirstRand Bank, Wesbank, and Toyota Financial Services South Africa Limited (TFS) to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution.

Wesbank and TFS entered into an agreement to divide markets by allocating customers or suppliers in the market for the provision of vehicle finance which was in contravention of section 4(1)(b)(ii) of the Competition Act, the commission's investigation revealed.

RELATED: Dominance of Takealot among issues to be investigated by Competition Commission

John Perlman speaks to Competition Commission Cartels Division manager Makgale Mohlala to unpack the commission's findings.

Cartels in their very nature result in harm for the consumers. Once an agreement that divides markets or fix prices is concluded by companies that are supposed to be competition, the inevitable outcome is that consumers suffer.

Makgale Mohlala, Cartels Division manager - Competition Commission

Wesbank and Toyota Financial Services have agreed not to compete, so consumers have suffered as a result of that because of the agreement denying them the benefit of competition between the two companies.

Makgale Mohlala, Cartels Division manager - Competition Commission

Listen below to the full conversation:




