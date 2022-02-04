Wesbank and Toyota guilty of collusion: 'Consumers suffer,' says watchdog
After allegations of dividing the market by allocating customers or suppliers, the Competition Commission has referred motor vehicle finance groups FirstRand Bank, Wesbank, and Toyota Financial Services South Africa Limited (TFS) to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution.
Wesbank and TFS entered into an agreement to divide markets by allocating customers or suppliers in the market for the provision of vehicle finance which was in contravention of section 4(1)(b)(ii) of the Competition Act, the commission's investigation revealed.
RELATED: Dominance of Takealot among issues to be investigated by Competition Commission
John Perlman speaks to Competition Commission Cartels Division manager Makgale Mohlala to unpack the commission's findings.
Cartels in their very nature result in harm for the consumers. Once an agreement that divides markets or fix prices is concluded by companies that are supposed to be competition, the inevitable outcome is that consumers suffer.Makgale Mohlala, Cartels Division manager - Competition Commission
Wesbank and Toyota Financial Services have agreed not to compete, so consumers have suffered as a result of that because of the agreement denying them the benefit of competition between the two companies.Makgale Mohlala, Cartels Division manager - Competition Commission
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/license.php#standard
More from Local
SOME REPRIEVE: Eskom reduces power cuts to Stage 1 from 9pm
Energy expert Clyde Mallinson says what is happening at Eskom's Kusile Power Station is sad as it is like trying to put together a particular car with another car's parts.Read More
Parly Speaker fails in bid to appeal decision to grant PP legal representation
The apex court said that a reasonable and fair procedure required full legal representation and did not detract from accountability.Read More
A Chief Justice should be someone of integrity, Zondo tells JSC
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is the fourth and final candidate to be interviewed for the position of Chief Justice.Read More
The genesis of the JSC and how it came to be body that appoints Chief Justice
Clement Manyathela chats to High Court advocate Lunga Siyo to weigh in on the Judicial Service Commission interviews.Read More
De Ruyter says Eskom's pump storage reserves recovered, diesel replenished
The utility's CEO, Andre de Ruyter has given another update following two days of stage two rolling power cuts which will last until early Monday morning.Read More
SA Weather Service issues warning for disruptive rain, flooding for Gauteng
A warning has been issued to emergency services in the province as well as in Mpumalanga and western bushveld of Limpopo.Read More
World Cancer Day: 'Stem cell transplant tool in treating blood cancers'
DKMS Africa Director Dr Theo Gerdener urges the public to become stem cell donors as without donations nothing can be done.Read More
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group'
Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money ShowRead More