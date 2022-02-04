SOME REPRIEVE: Eskom reduces power cuts to Stage 1 from 9pm





Energy expert Clyde Mallinson says what is happening at Eskom's Kusile Power Station is sad as it is like trying to put together a particular car with another car's parts.

Meanwhile, the power utility has reduced power cuts to Stage 1 from 9pm on Friday.

Speaking to John Perlman, Mallinson says Kusile is like a problem child for Eskom as for a new Power Station, the power utility can't seem to get it working.

I feel sorry for Eskom on Kusile, I feel sorry for the country. It is like a problem child, its teething, its got a cough and it is just not working. Clyde Mallinson, Energy expert

Earlier on Friday, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the grid looked much better compared to earlier this week.

Additionally, on Friday evening, the power utility announced that it will reduce stage 2 power cuts to stage 1 from 9pm until 5 am on Monday morning.

#PowerAlert1



Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 21:00 tonight until 05:00 on Monday as good progress has been achieved in recovering generation capacity@SABCNews @eNCA @Newzroom405 @News24 @IOL @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/wcRKwtbctK — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 4, 2022

Listen below to John Perlman's interview with Energy expert Clyde Mallinson: